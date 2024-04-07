Game Day | Sabres at Red Wings

The Sabres have a chance to move within 2 points of a playoff spot as they open a 2-game road trip.

APRIL 7
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (37-35-5) at Detroit Red Wings (37-31-8)

Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

The Sabres open a two-game road trip in Detroit on Sunday, taking on the Red Wings, who are also fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

Detroit and Buffalo are separated by three points in the standings as the Sabres currently sit four points out of the second wild card, which the Pittsburgh Penguins took control of with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. 

As the Sabres take on the Red Wings on Sunday, Buffalo will need a win in Detroit and a Washington loss against Ottawa to move within two points of the final playoff spot. 

Visit Sabres.com's wild card race hub for the latest on the race heading into Sunday's games.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: TNT

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Sabres 4, Flyers 2 (April 5)

Goal scorers: Jack Quinn (2), Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin

Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (W, 32/34)

Detroit

Rangers 4, Red Wings 3 (April 5)

Goal scorers: Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, Dylan Larkin

Goaltending: Alex Lyon (L, 34/38)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo

  • Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson have each tallied a goal in consecutive games. Thompson has five points (2+3) in those contests while Dahlin has registered four points (2+2) in the last two games.
  • Alex Tuch (1+4), JJ Peterka (2+2), Zach Benson (0+4), Jack Quinn (2+1), and Owen Power (0+2) are also riding two-game points streaks.

Detroit

  • Captain Dylan Larkin has recorded seven points (4+3) in seven games since his return from a lower-body injury on March 21.
  • Lucas Raymond is tied with Larkin for the team lead in points with 61 points (25+36) in 76 games.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Tuesday, April 9: Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 11: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday, April 13: Buffalo at Florida, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 15: Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

