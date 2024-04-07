Game Day | Sabres at Red Wings

Buffalo Sabres (37-35-5) at Detroit Red Wings (37-31-8)

Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

The Sabres open a two-game road trip in Detroit on Sunday, taking on the Red Wings, who are also fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit and Buffalo are separated by three points in the standings as the Sabres currently sit four points out of the second wild card, which the Pittsburgh Penguins took control of with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

As the Sabres take on the Red Wings on Sunday, Buffalo will need a win in Detroit and a Washington loss against Ottawa to move within two points of the final playoff spot.

Visit Sabres.com's wild card race hub for the latest on the race heading into Sunday's games.