At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Blackhawks 2

News Feed

buffalo sabres sharpen up this weeks top headlines november 20 2023 three game week on the road again content catch up

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 3-game road trip Wednesday in Washington
buffalo sabres at chicago blackhawks postgame report november 19 2023 erik johnson game winning goal rasmus dahlin one goal and two assists in win

'Special player' | Dahlin leads Sabres to win in Chicago with 3-point outing
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks preview lineup henri jokiharju 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres game night at chicago blackhawks november 19 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Blackhawks
buffalo sabres practice updates henri jokiharju peyton krebs november 18

Sabres look to build on intensity from 3rd period in Winnipeg
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets postgame report november 17 2023 alex tuch jj peterka don granato

Sabres' comeback effort falls short in loss to Jets
buffalo sabres at winnipeg jets at the horn recap november 17 2023 alex tuch scores in return jj peterka highlights

At the Horn | Jets 3 – Sabres 2 
buffalo sabres lukas rousek transaction rochester americans

Sabres assign Rousek to Amerks
buffalo sabres winnipeg jets game preview eric comrie zach benson alex tuch lineup november 17 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Jets
buffalo sabres game night at winnipeg jets november 17 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Jets
buffalo sabres lecom practice report november 16 2023 alex tuch returns to practice zach benson gains new perspective eric comrie 

Practice Report | Tuch returns to practice, could play Friday in Winnipeg
buffalo sabres lecom practice report tage thompson week to week with upper body injury zach benson alex tuch eric comrie injury updates 

Practice Report | Thompson week to week with upper-body injury, other injury updates
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins postgame report november 14 2023 kyle okposo 1000th game victor olofsson scores pair of goals 

'It was really special' | Okposo plays 1,000th NHL game against Boston in front of family and friends
buffalo sabres boston bruins recap highlights at the horn

At the Horn | Bruins 5 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins game preview november 14 2023 kyle okposo 1000th game connor clifton reunited with former team

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Bruins
buffalo sabres kyle okposo journey to 1,000 nhl games feature

'He cares so much' | Okposo's milestone a testament to perseverance, leadership
buffalo sabres turkeys for tickets november 16 2023 keybank center surface lot wegmans and audacy partnership

Sabres to partner with Wegmans and Audacy for 2023 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive
buffalo sabres vs boston bruins november 14 2023 how to watch players to watch kyle okposo 1000th game

Game Night | Sabres vs. Bruins 

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Blackhawks 2

Erik Johnson tallied the game-winning goal with 9:24 remaining in the third.

buf_atthehorn_11192023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tallied a goal and two assists while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves in net to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks inside United Center on Sunday.

Erik Johnson scored the game-winning goal with 9:24 to go in the game. Jeff Skinner added a power-play goal and Zach Benson recorded an assist for the second consecutive game for the Sabres.

JJ Peterka also dished out an assist to extend his point streak to three games.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks and Taylor Raddysh tallied. Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 17 of 20 shots in the other end.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 4:53 – Rasmus Dahlin from Zach Benson (1-0, BUF)

The Blackhawks turned the puck over in the neutral zone and the Sabres capitalized as Dahlin sent a pass down ice to Benson, who patiently maintained possession of the puck before feeding Dahlin for the game's first goal of the night.

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring

Period 2, 3:28 – Taylor Raddysh from Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno (1-1).

Raddysh redirected the puck in front of the net to beat Luukkonen and tie the score. 

Period 2, 10:55 (PP) – Jeff Skinner from Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka (2-1, BUF)

Skinner snuck behind the Chicago defense and had a wide-open net to shoot at after receiving a slick pass from Dahlin on the power play.

Jeff Skinner scores on the power play

Period 2, 17:27 – Philipp Kurashev from Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel (2-2)

Chicago answered back once again as Kurashev put away the rebound from Bedard's shot. 

Period 3, 10:36 – Erik Johnson from Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Dahlin (3-2, BUF)

Johnson deked around Seth Jones on the left wing and skated it in himself, beating Mrazek short side to give the Sabres their third lead of the game.

Erik Johnson gives Sabres 3-2 lead

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from the Sabres 3-2 win

INSIDE THE ROOM

Go inside the room to celebrate the win

Don Granato addresses the media

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Erik Johnson addresses the media

Jeff Skinner addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres close out their three-game road swing with a matchup with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. 

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. Faceoff is slated for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.