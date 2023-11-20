At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Blackhawks 2

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin tallied a goal and two assists while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves in net to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks inside United Center on Sunday.

Erik Johnson scored the game-winning goal with 9:24 to go in the game. Jeff Skinner added a power-play goal and Zach Benson recorded an assist for the second consecutive game for the Sabres.

JJ Peterka also dished out an assist to extend his point streak to three games.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks and Taylor Raddysh tallied. Goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 17 of 20 shots in the other end.