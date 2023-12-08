'It was special' | Levi makes 29 saves in Sabres' statement win over Bruins

BOSTON – Devon Levi looked around TD Garden on Thursday and began to feel at home.
The 21-year-old was reminded of his time at Northeastern, where the goaltender was awarded MVP of the Beanpot after leading the Huskies to a 3-2 shootout win over Harvard inside TD Garden on Feb. 13, 2023.
Just 10 months later, Levi backstopped the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday with friends, family, and former teammates in attendance, to hand the Bruins their fifth regulation loss of the season and just their second on home ice.
“I just looked up when I was out there, just looked at the banner that we put up there last year. You know, it was so special that day winning the Beanpot in this rink,” Levi said. “So, it felt like home, and it was great to come back here tonight.”