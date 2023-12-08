'It was special' | Levi makes 29 saves in Sabres' statement win over Bruins

Levi, who was recalled from the Rochester Americans to fill in for an ill Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, stopped 29 of 30 shots to stun the Bruins and snap their three-game winning streak in an arena he holds close to his heart.

It was a special experience for Levi, who returned to Buffalo on Tuesday after playing his first two AHL games in Rochester, which included a 40-save performance for his first career AHL win over the Belleville Senators last Friday.

“You know, I think I learned some very valuable lessons when I was in Rochester,” Levi said. “Even though it was short, I still took a lot out of it. I think it was really good for me and you know, I’ll remember that experience for a long time.”

Buffalo got off to a stellar start in front of Levi, holding a 19-6 advantage in shots in the first period, but the Sabres were unable to find the scoresheet. They were rewarded early in the second as Dylan Cozens won an offensive-zone faceoff and JJ Peterka released a quick shot off the draw to beat Linus Ullmark and give Buffalo a 1-0 lead 1:18 into the period.

Tage Thompson extended the lead with 3:03 remaining in the second after Connor Clifton broke up a play at the blue line and carried the puck along the right wall before feeding a no-look pass to Thompson in the slot.