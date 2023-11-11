Sabres assign Savoie to Wenatchee of WHL

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Matt Savoie to the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League, the team announced Saturday.

Savoie made his NHL debut during the Sabres’ 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Friday and skated five shifts for 3:55.

The 19-year-old spent the early portion of this season recovering from an upper-body injury he sustained during the finale of the Prospects Challenge, which forced him to miss all of training camp. He reported to the Rochester Americans for a six-game conditioning assignment – which concluded last Saturday – and tallied two goals and three assists.

Because of the conditioning agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, Savoie is ineligible to play in the AHL outside of his conditioning assignment.

Savoie returns for his fourth campaign with Wenatchee (formerly the Winnipeg ICE). He tallied 95 points (38+57) in 62 games last season following his selection as the ninth-overall pick in the NHL Draft.

The Sabres play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7:30 p.m. Coach Don Granato is scheduled to provide pregame updates to the media at 6 p.m.