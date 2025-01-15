NHL announces Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams

The Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams have been unveiled, consisting of 12 players who represented the organization from 2000 to 2025.
The NHL has been revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the league’s 32 clubs daily since Dec. 31. The rollout will culminate with an announcement of the NHL Quarter-Century Team, which will comprise the top 25 players of the last 25 years as determined by a fan vote. Only players who were named to a club’s Quarter-Century First Team will be eligible.
The Sabres’ Quarter-Century Teams are as follows:
First Team
Forward: Daniel Briere
Forward: Jason Pominville
Forward: Thomas Vanek
Defenseman: Brian Campbell
Defenseman: Rasmus Dahlin
Goaltender: Ryan Miller
Second Team
Forward: Chris Drury
Forward: Derek Roy
Forward: Jack Eichel
Defenseman: Jay McKee
Defenseman: Tyler Myers
Goaltender: Dominik Hasek
The teams were selected by a voting panel consisting of Sabres alumni and broadcasters Martin Biron and Rob Ray; fellow Sabres broadcasters Brian Duff and Dan Dunleavy; and longtime beat reporters Bill Hoppe of The Olean Times Herald, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, and Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.
Here’s more on each of the selections.