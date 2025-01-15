NHL announces Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams

Briere had enjoyed a productive season and a half with Phoenix before the Sabres acquired him in March 2003 – but it was in Buffalo where his career, and his reputation as one of the game’s foremost clutch performers, flourished.

Briere averaged 1.02 points per game during his career in Buffalo, the best mark by any Sabres player since 2000. His five regular-season overtime goals are tied for fourth in that span despite playing fewer than half as many games as the three players ahead of him.

While Briere’s career in Buffalo ultimately lasted less than four full seasons, his role as a co-captain of back-to-back Eastern Conference finalists in 2005-06 and 2006-07 left an indelible mark on the franchise. He scored 34 points in 34 playoff games with the Sabres, including two unforgettable overtime winners during the 2006 run.

His 95 points during the club’s Presidents’ Trophy season of 2006-07 remain the most by a Sabres player in a single season this century.

“Just a feisty dog competitor,” Dunleavy said. “Any time you watched Danny Briere play a game, you noticed him. He was all over the ice, finding ways to contribute. And fans loved him.”

Briere’s 13 career game-winning goals in the playoffs are tied for third (in a group that includes his co-captain in Buffalo, Drury) in the NHL over the last 25 years – ahead of names like Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Only Joe Pavelski (18) and Patrick Marleau (16) have more.

“One of the most competitive human beings I’ve ever met, and not just at hockey,” Briere’s former teammate Biron said. “Whether it was hockey, golf, cards, whatever, he was extremely competitive, which is why he was so good.”

Jason Pominville, forward (2003-13; 2017-19)