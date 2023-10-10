Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season

News Feed

buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin contract extension press conference kevyn adams

'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 9 3 roster storylines zach benson rasmus dahlin

Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 9 2023 rasmus dahlin zach benson kevyn adams

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
buffalo sabres sign defenseman rasmus dahlin eight year contract extension october 9 2023

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp practice oct 3 brandon biro don granato 

'Everybody in this room matters' | Granato sends message to team as regular season approaches
buffalo sabres at columbus blue jackets preseason roster connor clifton erik johnson

Clifton set to make preseason debut Wednesday in Columbus
buffalo sabres 2023 home opener details rj way giveaway party in the plaza

Sabres announce giveaways, Party in the Plaza for Home Opener presented by The BFLO Store
buffalo sabres practice updates buffalo bills trip josh allen alex tuch

'They love being in Buffalo' | Team trip to Bills game another example of Sabres' camaraderie 
buffalo sabres training camp roster joseph cecconi jeremy davies loaned to Rochester

Sabres loan Cecconi, Davies to Rochester pending waiver clearance

Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season

Blue is training to become a service dog as part of WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program.

buf_202324teamdog_blue_10102023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

There will be a new dog taking over KeyBank Center this season, and her name is Blue!

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to introduce Blue as the official team dog for the 2023-24 season. She is a 14-week-old Saint Bernard and Great Dane mix, who is currently training to become a service dog for a local veteran as part of the WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program.

Pawsitive for Heroes launched in 2014 and pays for service dog training with the help WNY Heroes receives from its sponsors. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who've served. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation is sponsoring Blue’s training.

Blue was named following a fan vote and is the group’s third team dog in as many seasons. In 2021-22, the Sabres welcomed their first team dog, Rick, who was named after Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret. Last season, the team’s dog Nikki was donated to WNYHeroes by the Warden family and named after fallen soldier Nick Warden. Rick is currently in the service of U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz while Nikki is in the service of Air Force veteran Sondra Lee Ramos.

MicrosoftTeams-image (4)

Blue will attend select home games and other events this season to greet fans and cheer on the Sabres. She will then be paired with a veteran of her own, so the two can go through training together to build the trust and bond between the two.

Stay tuned on Sabres.com and the team’s official social media channels, including Blue’s account @SabresPup for content with her throughout the season.