Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season

Pawsitive for Heroes launched in 2014 and pays for service dog training with the help WNY Heroes receives from its sponsors. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who've served. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation is sponsoring Blue’s training.
Blue was named following a fan vote and is the group’s third team dog in as many seasons. In 2021-22, the Sabres welcomed their first team dog, Rick, who was named after Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret. Last season, the team’s dog Nikki was donated to WNYHeroes by the Warden family and named after fallen soldier Nick Warden. Rick is currently in the service of U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz while Nikki is in the service of Air Force veteran Sondra Lee Ramos.