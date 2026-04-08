Sabres announce 2026 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the rosters for the 20th Scotty Bowman Showcase. The event will take place on Monday, April 13 at KeyBank Center.

The Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between high school-aged players from the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Tickets for the event are $10 and will be available at the KeyBank Center box office.

Find rosters for each game here.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

For more information on this year’s edition of the Scotty Bowman Showcase, please contact Ed Grudzinski at [email protected].