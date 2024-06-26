Sabres to host Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, September 14 

Sabres Fan Fest is back!

Make sure to mark your calendars as the Buffalo Sabres will once again be hosting Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Saturday, Sept. 14 in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center.

Fan Fest will give fans the opportunity to take in unique experiences, special programming, and live music throughout the day while interacting with current Sabres players and alumni, who will be in attendance for photo opportunities and autograph sessions.

Additionally, fans can take part in hockey skills activations, kids zone activities, and watch Sabres players participate in on-stage programming.

Hockeyfest, the Sabres’ all-day outdoor street hockey tournament, will also take place during Fan Fest. Street hockey rinks will run along Perry Street in front of Alumni Plaza.

Each tournament features youth and adult divisions and each registered player will receive a Sabres Hockeyfest T-shirt and two (2) tickets to a 2024-25 Sabres preseason game. For more information and to secure your team’s spot today, visit sabres.com/hockeyfest.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and the team's social media channels for additional information and a full schedule of activities as it becomes available.