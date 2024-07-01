2024-25 Home Opener set for Thursday, October 10 

The Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Home Opener has been set for Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Sabres take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

The team will be returning home from the 2024 NHL Global Series, where the Sabres will play their first two games of the regular season against the New Jersey Devils at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The game will mark coach Lindy Ruff's first game behind the bench as Sabres coach Buffalo since his first coaching stint with the organization from 1997-98 to 2012-13.

Full season memberships are available now starting at just $26 (per seat/per game).

Half Season Memberships start at $29 (per seat/per game) and the games in each plan will be available on July 8.

Quarter Season Plans (11 games), Mini Packs (5 games), Single Game tickets and theme nights will become available at a later date.

To gain access to the single-game tickets presale, prior to the general public, fill out the form here.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and the Sabres’ social platforms for the full regular-season schedule announcement on Tuesday.