2024-25 Home Opener set for Thursday, October 10 

The Sabres will return home after starting the 2024-25 season at the NHL Global Series.

Home Opener
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Home Opener has been set for Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Sabres take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m.

The team will be returning home from the 2024 NHL Global Series, where the Sabres will play their first two games of the regular season against the New Jersey Devils at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The game will mark coach Lindy Ruff's first game behind the bench as Sabres coach Buffalo since his first coaching stint with the organization from 1997-98 to 2012-13.

Full season memberships are available now starting at just $26 (per seat/per game).

Half Season Memberships start at $29 (per seat/per game) and the games in each plan will be available on July 8.

Quarter Season Plans (11 games), Mini Packs (5 games), Single Game tickets and theme nights will become available at a later date.

To gain access to the single-game tickets presale, prior to the general public, fill out the form here.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and the Sabres’ social platforms for the full regular-season schedule announcement on Tuesday.

News Feed

Buffalo Sabres 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Sabres extend qualifying offers to 4 players

Sabres buy out Skinner's contract

Sabres announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Final takeaways from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas

Top quotes from the 2024 NHL Draft

Meet the Buffalo Sabres' 2024 Draft Class

Sabres acquire Malenstyn from Capitals

How to watch Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft

'I like to battle hard' | Helenius brings mature, competitive identity to Sabres

Sabres select Helenius with 14th pick in NHL Draft

Sabres re-sign Clague to 1-year deal 

How to watch Round 1 of the 2024 NHL Draft

Breaking down the Sabres' trade with San Jose ahead of the NHL Draft

Sabres acquire 14th, 42nd-overall picks from Sharks

NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season

2024 Mock Drafts | Draft analysts project who the Sabres will select with the 11th pick

Sabres to host Fan Fest and Hockeyfest on Saturday, September 14 