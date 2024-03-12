Sabres to play games in Munich, Germany and Prague, Czechia as part of 2024 NHL Global Series

The Sabres will finish training camp in Munich before opening the regular season with games against the Devils in Prague.

Global Series_1920x1080 3
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will open the 2024-25 regular season with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

The Sabres will also finish their training camp in Munich, Germany and play an exhibition game against the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27. It will be the grand-opening event at Red Bull Munich’s new arena, SAP Garden.

Tickets for the games in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5 go on sale Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST).

Tickets for the game in Munich go on sale Tuesday, May 7.

Fans interested in Global Series Travel Packages - which will include hotel, airfare, game tickets, and more - can sign up here to learn when packages become available. 

The Sabres’ full Global Series schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Red Bull Munich (in Munich, Germany)
  • Friday, Oct. 4 vs. New Jersey (in Prague, Czechia)
  • Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey (in Prague, Czechia) 

The Global Series will mark the Sabres’ third trip to Europe for regular-season games. The team played in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany as part of the 2011 NHL Premiere and in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2019 Global Series.

Buffalo’s current NHL roster features seven European players: Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden), Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia), Henri Jokiharju (Finland), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Finland), Victor Olofsson (Sweden), JJ Peterka (Germany), and Lukas Rousek (Czechia).

Peterka is a native of Munich and played for the Red Bull organization, including two seasons with the DEL club in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers will also play a pair of games in Tampere, Finland as part of the Global Series on Nov. 1 and 2.

News Feed

Game Night | Sabres vs. Red Wings

Granato sees offensive potential in Byram, Dahlin pairing

Sharpen Up | Sabres continue 3-game homestand following emotional shootout victory

Sabres battle back for shootout victory following overturned OT winner

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Oilers

Game Day | Sabres vs. Oilers

Adams discusses adding 'top-pair talent' in Byram, recaps trade deadline

Sabres acquire 2025 7th-round pick

Sabres recall Jost, Clague; loan Johnson to Rochester 

Sabres acquire 2024 4th-round pick from Flyers

Sabres acquire Sjalin, 7th-round pick from Panthers

Byram records 2 points in Sabres debut in Nashville

At the Horn | Predators 4 - Sabres 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Predators

Game Night | Sabres at Predators

Sabres react to Byram trade following OT loss to Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 2 - Sabres 1 (OT)

Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative