Sabres to play games in Munich, Germany and Prague, Czechia as part of 2024 NHL Global Series

The Buffalo Sabres will open the 2024-25 regular season with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

The Sabres will also finish their training camp in Munich, Germany and play an exhibition game against the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27. It will be the grand-opening event at Red Bull Munich’s new arena, SAP Garden.

Tickets for the games in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5 go on sale Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST).

Tickets for the game in Munich go on sale Tuesday, May 7.

Fans interested in Global Series Travel Packages - which will include hotel, airfare, game tickets, and more - can sign up here to learn when packages become available.

The Sabres’ full Global Series schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Red Bull Munich (in Munich, Germany)

Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. New Jersey (in Prague, Czechia)

The Global Series will mark the Sabres’ third trip to Europe for regular-season games. The team played in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany as part of the 2011 NHL Premiere and in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2019 Global Series.

Buffalo’s current NHL roster features seven European players: Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden), Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia), Henri Jokiharju (Finland), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Finland), Victor Olofsson (Sweden), JJ Peterka (Germany), and Lukas Rousek (Czechia).

Peterka is a native of Munich and played for the Red Bull organization, including two seasons with the DEL club in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers will also play a pair of games in Tampere, Finland as part of the Global Series on Nov. 1 and 2.