Alexander Mogilny selected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Alexander Mogilny, whose defection from the Soviet Union and subsequent record-setting tenure with the Buffalo Sabres made him a trailblazer for Russian players in the NHL, has been selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of its Class of 2025.

Mogilny, who was selected in his 17th year of eligibility, will be inducted alongside Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Jack Parker, Daniele Sauvageau and Joe Thornton on Monday, Nov. 10. He is the 14th Sabres player to earn induction.

The Sabres drafted Mogilny with the 89th pick in 1988, a calculated gamble at a time when young Soviet players were restricted from playing in the NHL. Former Sabres forward Don Luce, then working for the organization in a player development role, had scouted Mogilny at the 1988 World Junior Championship in Moscow and left with a glowing report for general manager Gerry Meehan.

"I told Gerry he was the best player in the world at the time but chances of him coming were slim to none," Luce recalled in 2020. "So, we decided to take a chance and draft him in the fifth round."

Luce met Mogilny the following year at the World Junior Championship in Anchorage, Alaska, and informed him of his selection by the Sabres. Luce and Meehan traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, that spring to aid Mogilny in his defection to the United States, a three-day operation during which the parties met in secret locations and changed hotels nightly to avoid detection by the KGB.

"You didn't know what was going to happen,” Luce said. “You didn't know what they were going to do. Every time Gerry came from the embassy he said, 'We've got to be careful, they're after us.' You don't sleep easy when that's happening."