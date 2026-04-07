2025-26 Rick Martin Award Finalists: Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch

Fans can vote for the winning player now through April 11.

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By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have been voted as finalists for the 2025-26 Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre, as determined by a fan vote. Fans are encouraged to choose the player who best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resilience, and dedication to the community.

Fans can vote for the winner through April 11 at Sabres.com/Rico. The winning player will be announced on April 15 during Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center.

The award is presented by the Sabres’ Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, LECOM and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Here’s more on each of the three finalists.

Dahlin, Thompson and Tuch are finalists for the 2026 Rico Award.

Rasmus Dahlin

Dahlin’s season began with an open letter to the Buffalo community in which he announced that his fiancée, Carolina, had suffered from heart failure during the summer and was recovering from a heart transplant.

While Carolina recovered back in Sweden, Dahlin returned to Buffalo and captained the Sabres to their first playoff berth since 2011. Carolina was able to join him here recently and attended the team’s game against Boston on March 25.

In the face of personal adversity, Dahlin ranks second on the Sabres with 69 points (four shy of his career high) and first in time on ice.

“I’m happy for the city,” Dahlin said when asked about clinching a playoff spot. “I’m happy for all the guys that have been grinding here for years: the equipment managers, the trainers, my teammates. Most of [all], the people in the city. Wow, it’s gonna be special, that’s for sure.”

Dahlin, as always, has also made time for the community. He welcomed his friend Sophia LaBorde to join him on the Blue and Gold Carpet ahead of the team’s home opener, which you can revisit in the video below.

Sophia joins Rasmus Dahlin on the Blue and Gold Carpet

Tage Thompson

Thompson made Buffalo proud with his performance at the Winter Olympics, where he scored three goals to help Team USA to its first gold medal since 1980.

Thompson – one of the longest-tenured Sabres alongside Dahlin – also made good on his goal to bring the franchise back to the playoffs, leading the team with 38 goals and 78 points.

“We always agreed that it’d be really special to be the guys that turned it around here,” Thompson said. “Fourteen-year playoff drought, whatever it’s been. To be the guys that brought playoff hockey back to Buffalo is something that was a big goal for us.”

Thompson continued to sponsor the “Tickets for Troops” program, which provides service members with tickets to games, a Thompson jersey, and recognition on the video board. He recently met with members of the program to show them his gold medal and discuss the Sabres' season, which you can watch below.

Tage Thompson hosted this season's honorees!

Alex Tuch

Tuch has won The Rico in each of the past three seasons, a testament to his dedication to the community and consistent, hardworking play.

Tuch’s AT9 Foundation once again hosted its annual toy drive to support families in need this past holiday season. This year’s event benefitted WNY Compassion Connection, which provides aid to grieving children and families.

Supporting WNY Compassion Connection

Tuch has continued to be a tenacious two-way player on the ice, with 61 points and a team-best, plus-21 rating. His 85 blocked shots lead Sabres forwards.

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