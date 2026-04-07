2025-26 Rick Martin Award Finalists: Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch

Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have been voted as finalists for the 2025-26 Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre, as determined by a fan vote. Fans are encouraged to choose the player who best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resilience, and dedication to the community.

Fans can vote for the winner through April 11 at Sabres.com/Rico. The winning player will be announced on April 15 during Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center.

The award is presented by the Sabres’ Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, LECOM and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Here’s more on each of the three finalists.