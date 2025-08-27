Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

The Buffalo Sabres will appear seven times on national broadcasts during the 2025-26 season.
The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Wednesday morning. The Sabres will play four times on TNT and three times exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
The remaining 75 games will air locally on MSG and The Gotham Sports App. (Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.)
The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:
- The home game against Toronto on Oct. 24 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
- The home game against Philadelphia on Dec. 18 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
- The road game against Tampa Bay on Feb. 3 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:
Oct. 22 vs. Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Oct. 24 vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu
Dec. 3 at Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu
Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Jan. 19 at Carolina – 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Feb. 3 at Tampa Bay – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu