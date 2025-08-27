Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

The Buffalo Sabres will appear seven times on national broadcasts during the 2025-26 season.

The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Wednesday morning. The Sabres will play four times on TNT and three times exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The remaining 75 games will air locally on MSG and The Gotham Sports App. (Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.)

The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:

The home game against Toronto on Oct. 24 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.

The home game against Philadelphia on Dec. 18 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.

The road game against Tampa Bay on Feb. 3 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:

Oct. 22 vs. Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Oct. 24 vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Jan. 19 at Carolina – 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Feb. 3 at Tampa Bay – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu