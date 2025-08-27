Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

Buffalo will play four times on TNT and three times on ESPN+/Hulu.

SSC-2970_Generic Website Headers_1
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will appear seven times on national broadcasts during the 2025-26 season.

The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced their TV and streaming schedules Wednesday morning. The Sabres will play four times on TNT and three times exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The remaining 75 games will air locally on MSG and The Gotham Sports App. (Out-of-market fans can watch MSG broadcasts with a subscription to ESPN+/Hulu.)

The NHL also announced the following time changes to the Sabres’ schedule:

  • The home game against Toronto on Oct. 24 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
  • The home game against Philadelphia on Dec. 18 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
  • The road game against Tampa Bay on Feb. 3 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Sabres’ full national broadcast schedule is as follows:

Oct. 22 vs. Detroit – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Oct. 24 vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Dec. 3 at Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Jan. 19 at Carolina – 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Feb. 3 at Tampa Bay – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu

News Feed

Dahlin named top NHL player born this century

Thompson and Tuch to attend Olympic Orientation Camp

'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract

'It's more than a venue' | Naming rights extension symbolic of Sabres, KeyBank's shared commitment to Buffalo

Enter the 'Key to the Arena Sweepstakes' for your chance to win Sabres, Bandits Season Memberships and tickets to live events

Sabres announce 10-year extension of arena naming rights deal with KeyBank

Build your own Sabres schedule with the 10-Game Flex Plan

Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

'I want to be the best' | Tracing Radim Mrtka’s development back to Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

What you need to know about the new NHL CBA

“I have a lot more to give” | 2-year deal benefits both Byram and Buffalo

Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

Sabres sign Leschyshyn to 1-year contract

Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Sabres to open 2025-26 season at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 

Sabres sign Mrtka to 3-year, entry-level contract

Sabres sign Byram to 2-year contract