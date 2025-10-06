Tage Thompson sandwiches, Season Ticket Member value menu headline 2025-26 concession offerings

Delaware North executive chef Michael Buonopane unveiled a wide variety of concession items that will be on the menu at KeyBank Center this season, ranging from new Tage Thompson themed sandwiches to returning fan favorites.

The goal of the program, Buonopane said, is to ensure that fans will be able to find an exciting food option at Sabres games this season, regardless of taste preference or price point.

“This is a place [fans] can come and have dinner with us,” Buonpane said. “It doesn’t just have to be hot dogs and snacks.”

Here’s a rundown of the many options that will be available at KeyBank Center beginning with this Thursday’s home opener against the New York Rangers.