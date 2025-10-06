Tage Thompson sandwiches, Season Ticket Member value menu headline 2025-26 concession offerings

New offerings also include "Face-Off Nachos" and "Power Play Pretzels."

Delaware North executive chef Michael Buonopane unveiled a wide variety of concession items that will be on the menu at KeyBank Center this season, ranging from new Tage Thompson themed sandwiches to returning fan favorites.

The goal of the program, Buonopane said, is to ensure that fans will be able to find an exciting food option at Sabres games this season, regardless of taste preference or price point.

“This is a place [fans] can come and have dinner with us,” Buonpane said. “It doesn’t just have to be hot dogs and snacks.”

Here’s a rundown of the many options that will be available at KeyBank Center beginning with this Thursday’s home opener against the New York Rangers.

Legends Sandwiches: Tage and The French Connection

We’ve partnered with Tage Thompson to introduce two special sandwiches:

  • The Big Parm Thompson, a two-foot chicken parm sub inspired by Tage’s pregame meal (available at La Nova stand near Section 116)
  • The Tage Hero, an Italian-style sandwich with genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, capicola, provolone, mozzarella, red wine vinegar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted sub roll (available at Perry Market on the 100 Level)

We’re also proud to introduce The French Connection sandwich, named after the Sabres’ iconic forward line of Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, and Rene Robert. The sandwich includes three layers of French toast, ham, cheese, fried egg, and mustard cream sauce and is available at Perry Market on the 100 Level.

Concession Favorites

This fan-favorite tradition is returning for the third year, featuring a unique, opponent-themed Sahlen’s footlong hot dog for each home game.

This season, the Hot Dog of the Game will be available at all Top Dog locations throughout the arena.

The first three dogs for this season are:

  • Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers: “CBGB,” topped with pastrami, coleslaw, pickles, spicy brown mustard, and rye bread croutons
  • Oct. 13 vs. Colorado: “The Bernie,” topped with pork green chili and cheddar cheese
  • Oct. 18 vs. Florida: “Pitbull,” topped with roasted pork, ham, pickles, and cheese

Also be on the lookout for the following full-year hot dogs, available at all Top Dog locations:

  • Rayzor Dog, named after your favorite enforcer, broadcaster, and Sabres Hall of Famer. The foot-long Sahlen’s hot dog is topped with smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, and tangy sauce.
  • 3 Meat Chili Cheese Hot Dog and Footlong, topped with bacon, sausage and beef 3 meat chili along with nacho cheese.

And, for a changeup from hot dogs, visit Grill on the 100 Level for the Helicopter Fried Bologna, a thickly cut fried bologna sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli.

Labatt Blue and Blonde Ale

We’ve teamed up with Labatt to create the Blue and Blonde Ale: a crisp, exceptionally clean and refreshing Blonde, Cream Ale that features artisan hops from New Zealand. This handcrafted, unfiltered, small-batch ale is brewed with Pilsner and Pale Ale malts. The Wai-iti hops provide characters of Stonefruit and Citrus in the aroma and flavor with a very subtle amount of complementary bitterness that balances the sweetness.

Try it at The Blue Zone on the 100 Level with a commemorative Beer Sabre (pictured above) – more details to follow on Beer Sabre availability in the coming weeks.

Power Play Pretzel

Look for the Power Play Pretzel stand, located on the 100 Level near Aisle 9, where we’ll be serving four flavor-packed variations of soft pretzels:

  • Classic Pretzel, served with honey mustard
  • Cheetos Pretzel, served with nacho cheese
  • Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, served with cinna-bomb icing
  • Ham and Cheese Stuffed Torpedo Pretzel

Face-Off Nachos

We’re pitting Buffalo chicken against the classic dishes from opposing cities with four “Face-Off Nacho” dishes, which will vary depending on the division of that night’s opponent.

Each nacho dish will be split into two halves, one topped with Buffalo chicken and the other topped with one of the following:

  • BBQ Pulled Pork (Central Division opponents)
  • Sausage Pizza (Metropolitan Division opponents)
  • Smoked Pulled Pork Poutine (Atlantic Division opponents)
  • El Pastor (Pacific Division opponents)

Face-Off Nachos are available at Two-Foot Nacho near Section 114 and Southtowns BBQ near Section 313.

Rotating Specials

We’ll be rolling out rotating special items throughout the year, including some fall favorites for October and November. Be sure to keep an eye on Sabres.com/Food for future specials!

The first batch of specials, which will be available from Oct. 9 to Nov. 10, are:

  • La Nova Buffalo Chicken Finger Pizza (available at all La Nova locations)
  • The Porker Burger, topped with pulled pork, piggy sauce, chipotle BBQ, American cheese, and onion rings (available at Grill, located near Section 118)
  • Ham and Cheese Stuffed Torpedo Pretzel (available at Power Play Pretzel on the 100 Level near Aisle 9)
  • Pumpkin Spice Milkshake, with vanilla ice cream and pumpkin spice mix, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin candy (available at all Let’s Dough locations)
  • Caramel Apple Fried Dough, topped with baked apple compote, caramel sauce, and dulce de leche (available at all Let’s Dough locations).

Season Ticket Member Value Menu

We’ve introduced a special value menu which will be exclusive to full-season members, providing concession favorites at prices ranging from $3 to $5.

The Season Ticket Member Value Menu will be available at Sahlen’s stands located near Sections 101 and 110 on the 100 Level and near Section 319 on the 300 Level.

The available items are as follows:

  • $3 – Dasani bottled water, chips, Cracker Jack
  • $4 – Sahlen’s hot dog, peanuts, Coca-Cola bottled products
  • $5 – Nachos, soft pretzel, bottomless popcorn

Sabretooth Kids Meals

For just $8.50, get a kids meal including either chicken tenders, a hot dog or an Uncrustable with a side of french fries, apple sauce, a juicebox and a Buffalo Sabres playing card!

  • Hot dog meal available at hot dogs stands by Sections 100, 104 and 112 and in Section 320
  • Uncrustable meal available at the Perry Market by Section 105
  • Chicken tender meal available at the Blue Line Fryer by Sections 117 and 320 and on the 200 Level
  • Cheese Pizza meal available at La Nova locations on the 100 and 300 Levels

200 Club Level Options

The following premium options are available at 200 Level table service:

  • The Butcher’s Burger, a house beef burger topped with braised short rib, smoked gouda, caramelized onion, and horseradish aioli served on a brioche roll
  • Firecracker Shrimp, crispy shrimp tossed in sweet chili aioli, scallions, sesame, and lime wedge
  • Loaded Short Rib Fries, crispy waffle fries piled with braised short rib, beer cheese, pickled jalapenos, and scallions
  • Mozzarella Caprese Melt, crispy fried mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto aioli, and balsamic glaze on ciabatta.

Also new at KeyBank Center this season:

We’re excited to introduce the following new features at KeyBank Center for 2025-26:

  • Evolv Express Entry, award-winning security technology that will allow you to safely enter the building without emptying your pockets.
  • A new, multi-million-dollar audio system, which will deliver enhanced sound quality no matter where you’re sitting.
  • AiFi Frictionless Checkout, technology which will allow you to quickly grab snacks and drinks at The Market on the 100 Level without waiting for a formal checkout.
  • Interactive Pregame Light Show, which will take place before every home game. You’ll simply have to scan a QR code shown on the videoboard to participate – no app download required!

Click here to read more on the new features at KeyBank Center.

Security screening as you enter KeyBank Center will be significantly streamlined by the addition of Evolv Express security technology.

The system – which is utilized in arenas throughout the country and was recognized by Sports Business Journal as best in sports technology in 2024 – will allow fans to be scanned without emptying their pockets.

