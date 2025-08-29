New audio system, streamlined security screening among KeyBank Center upgrades for 2025-26

New concession stands and a value menu for Season Ticket Members are also being added this season.

SSC-3089_What's New at KeyBank Center_1920x1080 (1)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced arena upgrades geared toward improving gamedays at KeyBank Center in 2025-26.

A revamped security system and a new, easy-to-access concession market are among the additions designed to cut down time spent waiting in lines, while the installation of a cutting-edge sound system will improve your experience once you reach your seat.

“Gathering and acting on fan feedback has been a top priority in our ongoing effort to improve the experience at KeyBank Center,” Sabres COO Pete Guelli said. “We have made investments to improve upon three recurring areas of feedback from our season ticket members – in-arena volume, security ingress, and concession offerings – and will continue to listen and explore ways to improve the fan experience.”

Here's a rundown of what’s new this season.

20250828_BL1_1239

Evolv Express Entry

Security screening as you enter KeyBank Center will be significantly streamlined by the addition of Evolv Express security technology.

The system – which is utilized in arenas throughout the country and was recognized by Sports Business Journal as best in sports technology in 2024 – will allow fans to be scanned without emptying their pockets (as demonstrated by Sabretooth in the above photo.)

New Audio System

A new, multi-million-dollar audio system and lapendary panels have been installed in response to fan feedback regarding the volume in KeyBank Center. This technology will significantly enhance sound quality in the arena.

AiFi Frictionless Checkout and Additional Concession Offerings

AiFi’s frictionless checkout technology is being installed at a food market on the 100 Level, allowing fans to simply scan their card upon entering the store, grab their items and exit without waiting in line for a formal checkout. The system is used in sporting venues around the world and will also be implemented into the new Highmark Stadium.

New concession stands are also being added on the 100 Level, including one offering Tim Hortons products.

Discounted Menu for Season Ticket Members

Season ticket members who have a full-season plan will receive exclusive access to a discounted menu at select concession locations. The menu will include popular items such as hot dogs, bottomless popcorn, bottled Coke products, pretzels, water, Cracker Jack, and peanuts at prices ranging from $3 to $5.

All other concession stands, along with the Sabres Store, will continue to honor the existing 25-percent discount for season ticket members.

News Feed

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Sabres to appear 7 times on national broadcasts in 2025-26

Dahlin named top NHL player born this century

Thompson and Tuch to attend Olympic Orientation Camp

'Sabrehood Summer Tour' to bring autograph signings, prizes to Tops Friendly Markets

Sabres sign Levi to 2-year contract

'It's more than a venue' | Naming rights extension symbolic of Sabres, KeyBank's shared commitment to Buffalo

Enter the 'Key to the Arena Sweepstakes' for your chance to win Sabres, Bandits Season Memberships and tickets to live events

Sabres announce 10-year extension of arena naming rights deal with KeyBank

Build your own Sabres schedule with the 10-Game Flex Plan

Sabres sign Timmins to 2-year contract

'I want to be the best' | Tracing Radim Mrtka’s development back to Havlickuv Brod, Czechia

What you need to know about the new NHL CBA

“I have a lot more to give” | 2-year deal benefits both Byram and Buffalo

Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

Sabres sign Leschyshyn to 1-year contract

Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Sabres to open 2025-26 season at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 