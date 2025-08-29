New audio system, streamlined security screening among KeyBank Center upgrades for 2025-26

The Buffalo Sabres have announced arena upgrades geared toward improving gamedays at KeyBank Center in 2025-26.

A revamped security system and a new, easy-to-access concession market are among the additions designed to cut down time spent waiting in lines, while the installation of a cutting-edge sound system will improve your experience once you reach your seat.

“Gathering and acting on fan feedback has been a top priority in our ongoing effort to improve the experience at KeyBank Center,” Sabres COO Pete Guelli said. “We have made investments to improve upon three recurring areas of feedback from our season ticket members – in-arena volume, security ingress, and concession offerings – and will continue to listen and explore ways to improve the fan experience.”

Here's a rundown of what’s new this season.