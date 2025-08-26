Sabres announce 2025-26 theme night schedule

Whether you’re a collector of bobbleheads, a Lego architect, or a lover of the holidays: we’ve got a theme night for you.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced 17 theme nights for the 2025-26 season, including a mix of fan-favorite traditions, community-focused endeavors, and celebrations of hockey.

Single-game ticket presale will start Tuesday, Aug. 26 with the public on-sale beginning on Sept. 2. To receive access to the single-game ticket presale, click here.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the Sabres’ black-and-red jersey schedule – along with some additional nods to the team’s history. Promotional ticket packages will also be announced at a later date.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s themes and giveaways.

Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.) – Home Opener

Giveaway: Commemorative Rally Towel

Wave your towels as the Sabres open the 2025-26 season against the Rangers. Before the game, enjoy a party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and welcome Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and the rest of the team as they walk the Blue and Gold Carpet.

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) – Mascot Madness

Giveaway: Sabretooth Beanie Hat

This one comes straight from the desk of Sabretooth, who has invited some of his mascot friends from around the NHL and Western New York to pack the building as the Sabres take on the reigning Stanley Cup champions. A special Sabretooth beanie hat giveaway will allow you to get in on the mascot fun, too.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Columbus (6:45 p.m.) – Buffalo Bills Night

It’s Chiefs Week! We’re rallying behind our friends in Orchard Park as they prepare to host their rival from Kansas City, with Bills-themed game elements and appearances throughout the night. Let’s make it a Won Buffalo week.

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Washington (7 p.m.) – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Giveaway: Hockey Fights Cancer Scarf

Join us as we celebrate and tell stories of the patients and healthcare workers who courageously fight cancer at Roswell Park.

Monday, Nov. 17 vs. Edmonton (7 p.m.) – Native American Heritage Night presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos

We’re proud to partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos to celebrate Indigenous culture in Western New York. This night will feature entertainment, activities, and programming to support and honor local Native American community groups.

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – Thanksgiving Celebration

Giveaway: Sabres Butter Dish

Bring a Sabres flavor to your Thanksgiving dinner with a commemorative butter dish – and, as an appetizer, enjoy this Sunday afternoon matchup with the Hurricanes.

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. New York Islanders (5 p.m.) – Home for the Holidays

Giveaway: Holiday Sweater Jersey Ornament

Oh, there’s no place like KeyBank Center for the holidays. Enjoy holiday-themed promotions, activities and content throughout this Saturday evening matchup with the Islanders and take home a Sabres-themed ornament to decorate your tree.