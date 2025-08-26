Sabres announce 2025-26 theme night schedule

A single-game ticket presale will start Tuesday, Aug. 26 with public on-sale beginning on Sept. 2.

By Buffalo Sabres
Whether you’re a collector of bobbleheads, a Lego architect, or a lover of the holidays: we’ve got a theme night for you.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced 17 theme nights for the 2025-26 season, including a mix of fan-favorite traditions, community-focused endeavors, and celebrations of hockey.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the Sabres’ black-and-red jersey schedule – along with some additional nods to the team’s history. Promotional ticket packages will also be announced at a later date.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s themes and giveaways.

Thursday, Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.) – Home Opener

Giveaway: Commemorative Rally Towel

Wave your towels as the Sabres open the 2025-26 season against the Rangers. Before the game, enjoy a party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and welcome Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and the rest of the team as they walk the Blue and Gold Carpet.

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Florida (1 p.m.) – Mascot Madness

Giveaway: Sabretooth Beanie Hat

This one comes straight from the desk of Sabretooth, who has invited some of his mascot friends from around the NHL and Western New York to pack the building as the Sabres take on the reigning Stanley Cup champions. A special Sabretooth beanie hat giveaway will allow you to get in on the mascot fun, too.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 vs. Columbus (6:45 p.m.) – Buffalo Bills Night

It’s Chiefs Week! We’re rallying behind our friends in Orchard Park as they prepare to host their rival from Kansas City, with Bills-themed game elements and appearances throughout the night. Let’s make it a Won Buffalo week.

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Washington (7 p.m.) – Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Giveaway: Hockey Fights Cancer Scarf

Join us as we celebrate and tell stories of the patients and healthcare workers who courageously fight cancer at Roswell Park.

Monday, Nov. 17 vs. Edmonton (7 p.m.) – Native American Heritage Night presented by Seneca Resorts and Casinos

We’re proud to partner with Seneca Resorts and Casinos to celebrate Indigenous culture in Western New York. This night will feature entertainment, activities, and programming to support and honor local Native American community groups.

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – Thanksgiving Celebration

Giveaway: Sabres Butter Dish

Bring a Sabres flavor to your Thanksgiving dinner with a commemorative butter dish – and, as an appetizer, enjoy this Sunday afternoon matchup with the Hurricanes.

Saturday, Dec. 20 vs. New York Islanders (5 p.m.) – Home for the Holidays

Giveaway: Holiday Sweater Jersey Ornament

Oh, there’s no place like KeyBank Center for the holidays. Enjoy holiday-themed promotions, activities and content throughout this Saturday evening matchup with the Islanders and take home a Sabres-themed ornament to decorate your tree.

Tuesday, Jan. 6 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.) – Pride Night

Join us as we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies and continue the mission to make hockey an inclusive and safe space for all.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia (7:30 p.m.) – Mental Health Awareness Night

This night will aim to shed light on the importance of mental health through storytelling, resources, and open conversation.

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – Kids Takeover presented by Ticketmaster

Giveaway: Sabretooth Building Block Set

Watch young fans take on the roles of PA announcer, in-arena host, and more – and go home with a commemorative Sabretooth block set. Stay tuned for more information on how your child can take part in this special gameday experience.

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.) – Black History Celebration

We’re celebrating our Black hockey history and Black excellence in Western New York with entertainment, special concession items, and educational exhibits provided by local Black artists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Pittsburgh (7 p.m.) – Olympic Sendoff

Giveaway: Rasmus Dahlin Player Pin

We’re celebrating Rasmus Dahlin and his fellow Olympians on the Sabres before they depart to represent their countries at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Fans in attendance will receive a collectible pin featuring the Sabres captain.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Nashville (5:30 p.m.) – Youth Hockey Day presented by Orville’s Home Appliances

Giveaway: Performance Sunglasses

We’re taking our annual celebration of youth hockey in Western New York one step further – by handing out Sabres-themed performance sunglasses, perfect to wear to and from hockey practice.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Tampa Bay (6 p.m.) – Girls and Women in Sports Day

We are once again celebrating the contributions of female athletes, administrators and fans in the sports world during this Sunday evening matchup with the Lightning.

Wednesday, March 25 vs. Boston (7 p.m.) – Military Appreciation Night

This night will be dedicated to honoring active and former members of our nation’s armed forces.

Monday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay (7 p.m.) – Dyngus Day Celebration

Nobody does Dyngus Day quite like Buffalo. We’re celebrating with polka music, Polish cuisine and more during our game against Tampa Bay.

Wednesday, April 15 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.) – Fan Appreciation Night

Giveaway: Tage Thompson Bobblehead

This night is all about you! We’ll be holding special giveaways throughout the night as we play our final home game of the regular season, including a commemorative Tage Thompson bobblehead.

