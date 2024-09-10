Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge roster

The event begins Friday, Sept. 13 at LECOM Harborcenter.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their roster for the 2024 Prospects Challenge, which opens this Friday, Sept. 13 at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Sabres’ roster includes five first-round draft picks, including Konsta Helenius (2024, 14th overall), Noah Ostlund (2022, 16th overall), Jiri Kulich (2022, 28th overall), Isak Rosen (2021, 14th overall), and Ryan Johnson (2019, 31st overall).

Find a PDF version of the roster here.

Buffalo’s three games will be streamed live on Sabres.com. Find the full schedule here.

See below for the full roster for this weekend’s games.

Forwards (13)

41 Ty Cheveldayoff

29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz

94 Konsta Helenius

52 Aleksandr Kisakov

48 Tyson Kozak

20 Jiri Kulich

95 Ethan Miedema

54 Olivier Nadeau

79 Viktor Neuchev

36 Noah Ostlund

63 Isak Rosen

59 Tyler Tullio

92 Anton Wahlberg

Defensemen (7)

43 Simon-Pier Brunet

65 Jack Bodin

33 Ryan Johnson

76 Vsevolod Komarov

46 Noah Laaouan

91 Nikita Novikov

74 Norwin Panocha

Goalies (2)

35 Ryerson Leenders

34 Scott Ratzlaff

