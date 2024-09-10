Sabres announce 2024 Prospects Challenge roster

The Buffalo Sabres have announced their roster for the 2024 Prospects Challenge, which opens this Friday, Sept. 13 at LECOM Harborcenter.
The Sabres’ roster includes five first-round draft picks, including Konsta Helenius (2024, 14th overall), Noah Ostlund (2022, 16th overall), Jiri Kulich (2022, 28th overall), Isak Rosen (2021, 14th overall), and Ryan Johnson (2019, 31st overall).
Find a PDF version of the roster here.
Buffalo’s three games will be streamed live on Sabres.com. Find the full schedule here.
See below for the full roster for this weekend’s games.
Forwards (13)
41 Ty Cheveldayoff
29 Riley Fiddler-Schultz
94 Konsta Helenius
52 Aleksandr Kisakov
48 Tyson Kozak
20 Jiri Kulich
95 Ethan Miedema
54 Olivier Nadeau
79 Viktor Neuchev
36 Noah Ostlund
63 Isak Rosen
59 Tyler Tullio
92 Anton Wahlberg
Defensemen (7)
43 Simon-Pier Brunet
65 Jack Bodin
33 Ryan Johnson
76 Vsevolod Komarov
46 Noah Laaouan
91 Nikita Novikov
74 Norwin Panocha
Goalies (2)
35 Ryerson Leenders
34 Scott Ratzlaff