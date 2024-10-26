At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 3

Buffalo defeats Detroit for their third-straight win on Hockey Halloween at KeyBank Center.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Two goals from Tage Thompson powered the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

Thompson (2+1) extended his point streak to six games, while Bowen Byram, Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin recorded three assists and Owen Power, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens had one each. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves in the win.

Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon got the start in net and made 34 saves on 38 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres offense haunted the Red Wings and Lyon, scoring two goals on a season-high 16 shots in the first period.

Capitalizing on a Detroit hooking penalty drawn by Quinn, the Sabres were able to keep the puck in the O-zone and create chaos. Thompson’s one-timer from Dahlin bounced off Lyon’s pad to Zucker, who lifted the puck over his blocker to score Buffalo’s first power-play goal of the season.

A misplayed puck near the Detroit bench allowed the Sabres to score their second goal by capitalizing on the odd-man situation. Peterka gained possession of the puck and initiated a series of one-touch passes from Dahlin back to Peterka and finally to Thompson, who blasted the puck on a one-timer from the crease.

Detroit answered with just more than five minutes left, cutting the score to 2-1 at the end of the first period.

Jason Zucker scores his first as a Sabre

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Second Period

Offenses continued to reign supreme with both teams scoring twice in the period, keeping Buffalo up 4-3.

Thompson struck first with his second goal of the game, receiving a pass from Dahlin between the faceoff circle and snapping a shot past Lyon's left pad. Thirty seconds later, Detroit responded scoring on a rebound off Luukkonen.

Raymond and the Red Wings added a second straight goal on a shorthanded rush, tying the game for the first time.

Fresh off a faceoff win from Cozens, Byram gave the lead back to the Sabres. Byram ripped a wrist shot from the top of the blue line, and amid chaos near Lyon, the puck bounced off the right post and in, giving Byram his first goal of the season.

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the game

Bo Byram reclaims the Sabres lead

Third Period

The final period was a defensive battle with the two teams combining for only ten shots.

Following an opportunity by Patrick Kane in the Sabres zone, Quinn took possession of the puck and from his own slot launched the puck down the ice, scoring an empty-netter to seal the Sabres win.

Jack Quin seals the Sabres win

VICTORY SPEECH

Go inside the locker room following the win over Detroit!

GAME PHOTOS

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media.

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Tage Thompson addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres are back at it on Monday night, when the Florida Panthers come to town for the second time this season. Tickets are available here. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

