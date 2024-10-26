At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Red Wings 3

Two goals from Tage Thompson powered the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

Thompson (2+1) extended his point streak to six games, while Bowen Byram, Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn also scored for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin recorded three assists and Owen Power, JJ Peterka and Dylan Cozens had one each. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves in the win.

Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon got the start in net and made 34 saves on 38 shots.