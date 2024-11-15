At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 3 (OT)

Rasmus Dahlin scores in overtime to deliver the Sabres a win over St. Louis.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal in overtime to deliver the Sabres a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist in the win. Zach Benson also scored a goal. Devon Levi made 24 saves in his first start since Nov. 1 with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sidelined due to a minor injury.

The Sabres were also without leading scorer Tage Thompson, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. McLeod filled in for Thompson on a line with Tuch.

Brandon Saad scored twice for the Blues, whose other goal came from Pavel Buchnevich. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Following a game-opening goal by the Blues, the Sabres tightened up their defense and the offense went to work, ending the period on top 2-1.

The Blues struck first when Saad stole a puck right in front of goal and slotted it past Levi. Benson responded by sneaking a shot inside the near post from along the goal line for his third goal in the last four games.

Four minutes later, McLeod swept a shot from above the right faceoff circle, sneaking it past Binnington’s right shoulder with the help of screens from Tuch and Benson. Benson nearly added a second goal with the time counting down on the period but was denied by the left pad of Binnington.

Zach Benson ties the game at 1-1

Second Period

The Blues capitalized on their chances while slowing down a hot Sabres offense to take a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Buchnevich received a backhand pass from Kyrou and put it past Levi’s blocker to tie the game at the 5:25 mark. Just after 17 minutes had elapsed in the period, Saad scored his second goal of the game on a tap-in stemming from a loose puck in front of net.

Ryan McLeod gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Third Period

A relentless approach in the final period fueled the Sabres comeback.

Dylan Cozens thought he had the game tying goal, but St. Louis challened the play for goaltender interference and the goal was overturned by the officials.

With 7:03 left in the game, McLeod fed Tuch in front of the net to tie the game at 3-3. With less than a minute left in the period, St. Louis took a penalty which sent the Sabres on a power play heading into overtime.

Alex Tuch ties the game at 3-3

Overtime

The Sabres took advantage of starting overtime with the man-advantage. With just over a minute and a half expired, Dahlin unleased a one-timer that found the back of the net to seal the Sabres victory.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Blues 3

GAME PHOTOS

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff speaks to the media

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Ryan McLeod addresses the media

Zach Benson addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres will be in Philadelphia on Saturday night to take on the Flyers for their first of four consecutive games on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Thompson and Luukkonen considered day to day while Samuelsson to miss "weeks" with lower-body injury

Sabres claim Reimer off waivers 

Injuries and transactions | Thompson, Luukkonen out vs. Blues

Thompson, Samuelsson sustain injuries during back-and-forth loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 7 - Sabres 5

Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, storyline, and lineup notes

Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate at KeyBank Center

'The types of games you've got to win' | Sabres overcome adversity in SO victory over Flames

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Flames 2 (SO)

Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

“Tickets for Troops” from Cozens, Thompson among highlights for Military Appreciation on Nov. 11

Prospects Report | Tyson Kozak off to strong start with Amerks

Sabres play '4-line game' as 15 players record points in win over Rangers

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1