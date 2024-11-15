At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 3 (OT)

Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal in overtime to deliver the Sabres a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist in the win. Zach Benson also scored a goal. Devon Levi made 24 saves in his first start since Nov. 1 with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sidelined due to a minor injury.

The Sabres were also without leading scorer Tage Thompson, who is day to day with a lower-body injury. McLeod filled in for Thompson on a line with Tuch.

Brandon Saad scored twice for the Blues, whose other goal came from Pavel Buchnevich. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss.