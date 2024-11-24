At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Sharks 2

Buffalo beats San Jose for their third straight win and a sweep of the California trip.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Two third-period goals in three minutes by Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch capped off the Sabres 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center.

The penalty kill once again stood out for Buffalo as they went 5-for-5 and capitalized with a shorthanded goal by Alex Tuch. Tuch's third shorthanded goal of the season is currently tied for the NHL lead. The goal also extended Tuch’s point streak to six games and was his team-leading 21st point of the season.

Bowen Byram had two assists, his fourth multi-point game of the season, while Rasmus Dahlin added a goal and an assist.

In his Sabres debut, James Reimer made 31 saves on 33 shots from the Sharks, including robbing Macklin Celebrini of a goal with an acrobatic save.

Fabian Zetterlund and Luke Kunin scored for San Jose, and Mackenzie Blackwood started in the net for the Sharks, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

Buffalo was again without Tage Thompson after he missed his fifth consecutive game. Thompson did participate in the morning skate in San Jose. Lindy Ruff said of Thompson on Saturday evening, “He had a good day again today, but just not quite there yet.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sharks and Sabres exchanged goals 1:03 apart and carried a 1-1 tie into intermission.

The Sharks opened the scoring 9:59 into the contest on their 11th shot of the period. Jake Walman sent a shot from the point off of Reimer's pad and Zetterlund was there to bury the rebound.

Buffalo quickly replied when a pass from Byram snuck through the Sharks in the neutral zone onto Krebs' stick. Krebs picked the near-side corner with a shot from the left faceoff dot.

Krebs’ celebration included an homage to Joe Thornton, whose jersey retirement occurred before the game .Krebs pointed to the back of his white No. 19 sweater, the number Thornton wore for much of his career.

Peyton Krebs ties the game at 1-1

Second Period

San Jose pulled ahead with a goal early in the second period and carried the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Just over four minutes into the period, Tyler Toffoli gained possession of the puck behind the net and passed it to Kunin in front of goal, an opportunity Kunin took advantage of.

Reimer bounced back in the period, including two saves on Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini. At the left faceoff dot, Celebrini had an open look at the net, but Reimer was able to send it out of play with a shoulder save. Then, three minutes later, Celebrini had a one-timer lined up on the right side of the goal, but Reimer tipped the shot in the air and, as he was spinning in the air, made an acrobatic, no-look catch with his backhand.

Third Period

2:09 into the period, Dahlin set up Cozens in the high slot for a one-timer. With Zach Benson taking up real estate in front of Blackwood the puck found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2.

While shorthanded, Tuch intercepted a Sharks pass in the Sabres defensive zone and went the other way on a partial breakaway. His wrist shot beat Blackwood for what would be the game winning goal.

With the San Jose net empty and the clock winding down, Dahlin banked a pass off the wall from his own zone that found its way down the ice and into the Sharks net just as time exprired to seal the Sabres 4-2 win.

Dylan Cozens scores third period goal

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

GAME PHOTOS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Sharks 2

VICTORY SPEECH

Go inside the locker room following the win

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Alex Tuch addresses the media

James Reimer addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

News Feed

Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Kulich scores in OT, Power has 2 assists in win over Ducks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2 (OT)

Prospects Report | Helenius producing offensively while adjusting to AHL

Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Start time for Sabres vs. Rangers on Dec. 11 changed to 7 p.m.

'That's part of the growth' | Sabres earn hard-fought win over Kings behind Luukkonen's shutout 

At the Horn | Sabres 1 - Kings 0

Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines 

Practice Report | Rosen joins Sabres ahead of California trip

Practice Report | Greenway to miss road trip to California

Sabrehood Sisterhood: connecting women through the sport of hockey

Injuries and transactions | Thompson out vs. Sharks

KeyBank Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour game on Feb. 23

Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2024 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

Early penalties prove costly in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Guelli, Gallagher of BNP outline vision for economic growth in downtown Buffalo