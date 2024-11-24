At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Sharks 2

Two third-period goals in three minutes by Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch capped off the Sabres 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center.

The penalty kill once again stood out for Buffalo as they went 5-for-5 and capitalized with a shorthanded goal by Alex Tuch. Tuch's third shorthanded goal of the season is currently tied for the NHL lead. The goal also extended Tuch’s point streak to six games and was his team-leading 21st point of the season.

Bowen Byram had two assists, his fourth multi-point game of the season, while Rasmus Dahlin added a goal and an assist.

In his Sabres debut, James Reimer made 31 saves on 33 shots from the Sharks, including robbing Macklin Celebrini of a goal with an acrobatic save.

Fabian Zetterlund and Luke Kunin scored for San Jose, and Mackenzie Blackwood started in the net for the Sharks, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

Buffalo was again without Tage Thompson after he missed his fifth consecutive game. Thompson did participate in the morning skate in San Jose. Lindy Ruff said of Thompson on Saturday evening, “He had a good day again today, but just not quite there yet.”