At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Bo Byram and JJ Peterka each score twice in Buffalo's win over Ottawa.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Three goals in the third period propelled the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Bowen Byram and JJ Peterka (2+1) scored a pair of goals each for Buffalo and Tage Thompson added his eighth goal of the season along with an assist and a career-high 11 shots. Ryan McLeod and Rasmus Dahlin each had two assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his fourth win of the season, making 37 saves on 38 shots.

Ridly Greig scored the Senators' lone goal with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle assisting on the play. Linus Ullmark got the start in net and made 29 saves on 34 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres were the aggressor against an Ottawa team that entered the night leading the NHL in hits per game. They outhit the Senators 19-14 and emerged from the period with a 1-0 lead.

One of those hits, from Jordan Greenway on Tim Stutzle, resulted in a fight between Greenway and Brady Tkachuk - along with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Tkachuk. The Sabres capitalized on the ensuing power play, with Zucker finding Peterka on the right edge of the crease.

It was the ninth time the Sabres scored the first goal in 13 games this season.

Ottawa’s best chance of the period came on a 2-on-0 when Josh Norris passed it over to Noah Gregor, only to be stopped by the blocker of Luukkonen.

JJ Peterka opens the scoring

Second Period

The Sabres carried their momentum from the first period into the second, scoring within 17 seconds and entering the third period with the lead for the sixth time this season.

Despite losing the faceoff to start the period, McLeod took the puck from Ottawa and delivered a saucer pass through the offensive zone to set up Byram's one-timer goal from the right faceoff dot.

Ottawa answered back when Stutzle passed the puck from the left wall to set up Greig's goal on the rush.

Despite the Senators scoring, Luukkonen continued to play a big role in the Sabres taking the lead into the final period. He made 24 saves through two periods, including five on high-danger opportunities (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Bo Byram gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Third Period

Chaos around the net characterized the first 37 seconds of the third period, a span that included two Sabres goals.

Byram scored his second goal of the game via a slapshot from the top of the offensive zone that slowly made its way into the back of the net. Sixteen seconds later, Thompson was pushed into the crease by Jake Sanderson, creating a pile-up. Tuch’s ensuing shot deflected off Thompson’s shoulder and into the net. The goal was Thompson’s team-leading eighth of the year.

Peterka added his second goal on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle, cementing the Sabres 5-1 victory.

Bo Byram scores his second of the night

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 4-1 lead

JJ Peterka scores his second of the night

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

JJ Peterka addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres vist the New York Rangers on Thursday Night at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

