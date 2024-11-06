At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Three goals in the third period propelled the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Bowen Byram and JJ Peterka (2+1) scored a pair of goals each for Buffalo and Tage Thompson added his eighth goal of the season along with an assist and a career-high 11 shots. Ryan McLeod and Rasmus Dahlin each had two assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his fourth win of the season, making 37 saves on 38 shots.

Ridly Greig scored the Senators' lone goal with Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle assisting on the play. Linus Ullmark got the start in net and made 29 saves on 34 shots.