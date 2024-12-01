At the Horn | Islanders 3 - Sabres 0

A second-period burst, with two Islanders goals in two minutes, proved pivotal as New York defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

The Sabres outshot New York 29-20 and recorded nine high-danger chances to the Islanders’ six in the defeat, their second shutout loss in their last three games.

James Reimer got the start in net for the Sabres and made 17 saves in his second start with the club. In the opposing net, Ilya Sorokin stopped all 29 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Islanders captain Anders Lee had a two-point night, scoring New York’s first goal before assisting on Simon Holmström's shortly after. Holmström added an empty-net goal for his second multi-goal game in as many days for the Islanders.

Buffalo’s power play failed to convert on two opportunities and is now 0-for-13 in its last five games.

During their previous two-games versus Minnesota and Vancouver, the Sabres generated plenty of chances but scored just three total goals. Coach Lindy Ruff adjusted his forward lines before Saturday’s contest. Alex Tuch moved to second-line right wing with Zach Benson and Dylan Cozens, while Jack Quinn joined Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka on the first line. Ryan McLeod rose to third-line center, pushing Jiri Kulich to the wing. Peyton Krebs slotted into the fourth line, as did Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who entered in place of Sam Lafferty. Lafferty missed Saturday's game after sustaining a lower body injury Friday against the Canucks.

While the lines returned to a more familiar look after the first intermission, Buffalo failed to establish consistent offensive pressure to beat Sorokin and get back in the win column.