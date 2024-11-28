At the Horn | Wild 1 - Sabres 0

Buffalo falls to Minnesota to snap three-game win streak.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
An early Minnesota Wild goal and a standoff in the crease between Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Filip Gustavsson, who combined for 67 saves, resulted in the Sabres falling to the Wild 1-0 on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres were shut out by a Wild team that came into the night allowing an average of 2.48 goals per game, which was tied for the second-best mark in the NHL, and had only allowed 29 goals at 5-on-5 play. Kirill Kaprizov's first-period goal was his 35th point (14+21) of the season.

Buffalo tied their highest shot total of the year, finishing the night with 39 shots and had 36 scoring chances, including 10 high-danger chances, at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

In his 15th start of the season, Luukkonen made 28 saves on 29 shots. Tage Thompson played in his first game since Nov. 11 after dealing with an injury and skated 19:43 in the loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Minnesota struck first in the game, scoring 6:55 into the period on a breakaway before Buffalo controlled the rest of the opening frame. The goal came from Kaprizov, who buried a shot from the bottom of the right circle after the Wild completed three passes on a 4-on-1 rush.

The Sabres outshot the Wild 13-1 following the goal and finished the period with eight scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. They had multiple chances during their second power play of the period, including two one-timers from Tage Thompson that were turned away by Gustavsson.

Second Period

Although the Sabres and Wild combined for 21 scoring chances and seven high-danger scoring chances (according to Natural Stat Trick), Luukkonen and Gustavsson kept the scoresheet blank in the second period.

Buffalo consistently crashed the net during the period, trying to pressure Gustavsson and take away his vision. They had four high-danger chances after tallying just one in the first period.

Luukkonen made 11 saves.

Third Period

While the Sabres pressured Gustavsson with 14 shots on goal and 15 scoring chances - their highest period total of the game - Buffalo was unable to find the back of the net.

UP NEXT

The Sabres will host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tickets are available here.

