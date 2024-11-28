At the Horn | Wild 1 - Sabres 0

An early Minnesota Wild goal and a standoff in the crease between Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Filip Gustavsson, who combined for 67 saves, resulted in the Sabres falling to the Wild 1-0 on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres were shut out by a Wild team that came into the night allowing an average of 2.48 goals per game, which was tied for the second-best mark in the NHL, and had only allowed 29 goals at 5-on-5 play. Kirill Kaprizov's first-period goal was his 35th point (14+21) of the season.

Buffalo tied their highest shot total of the year, finishing the night with 39 shots and had 36 scoring chances, including 10 high-danger chances, at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

In his 15th start of the season, Luukkonen made 28 saves on 29 shots. Tage Thompson played in his first game since Nov. 11 after dealing with an injury and skated 19:43 in the loss.