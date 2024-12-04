At the Horn | Avalanche 5 - Sabres 4

The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t sustain their offensive pressure from a dominant first period as they lost 5-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Heading into the game, coach Lindy Ruff expressed optimism that line adjustments might reignite his slumping offense. The early returns were excellent as Jason Zucker set up two Tage Thompson goals, JJ Peterka broke out of his scoring slump and Beck Malenstyn ended Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s night just 12 minutes in.

But Colorado’s relentless third period mirrored Buffalo’s first as the Avalanche overcame a 4-1 deficit in the final 20 minutes.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin logged only one shift in the third period as he left the game with back spasms.

Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots. Scott Wedgewood, making his Colorado debut in relief after being acquired from Nashville on Saturday, stopped all 22 shots he faced and kept the door open for Colorado’s comeback.

Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 41 shots.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon recorded two goals and an assist while Arturri Lehkonen, Logan O’Connor and Joel Kirivanta also contributed a goal apiece.

Former Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt, exchanged for Bowen Byram in the March 6 trade, returned to his home of seven seasons and was recognized with a welcome-back video during a first-period timeout.

Tuesday’s loss extends Buffalo’s losing streak to four games, its longest of the season to date.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Zucker’s joining the top line paid immediate dividends as he helped set up Thompson’s goal at 3:22. Zucker stole the puck from Mikko Rantanen with a diving forecheck at the end boards. Then Alex Tuch passed up top to Connor Clifton, who rang the crossbar and set up an open net for Thompson on the carom.

Colorado challenged for goaltender interference, but Thompson had made minimal contact with Georgiev in the crease and the goal stood.

Zucker set up another Thompson goal at 6:39, finding his new center at the left circle and watching Thompson fire a backhand through Georgiev.

Just 11 seconds later, Peterka netted a cross-crease feed from Zach Benson to snap a six-game scoring drought and eight-game goal drought. The 11-second gap is the shortest between Sabres goals this season, to date.

And at 11:49, moments after a Sabres power play expired, Malenstyn skated through Colorado’s defense and extended the lead to 4-0.

Before Tuesday’s early blitz, Buffalo had last scored four first-period goals on March 12 versus Detroit. The barrage prompted Avalanche coach Jared Bednar to pull Georgiev for Wedgewood.

Luukkonen made a couple stops to survive a late Avalanche surge and finished the first period with nine saves.