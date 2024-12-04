At the Horn | Avalanche 5 - Sabres 4

Buffalo falls to Colorado to open five-game homestand.

At the Horn
By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t sustain their offensive pressure from a dominant first period as they lost 5-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Heading into the game, coach Lindy Ruff expressed optimism that line adjustments might reignite his slumping offense. The early returns were excellent as Jason Zucker set up two Tage Thompson goals, JJ Peterka broke out of his scoring slump and Beck Malenstyn ended Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s night just 12 minutes in.

But Colorado’s relentless third period mirrored Buffalo’s first as the Avalanche overcame a 4-1 deficit in the final 20 minutes.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin logged only one shift in the third period as he left the game with back spasms.

Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots. Scott Wedgewood, making his Colorado debut in relief after being acquired from Nashville on Saturday, stopped all 22 shots he faced and kept the door open for Colorado’s comeback.

Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 41 shots.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon recorded two goals and an assist while Arturri Lehkonen, Logan O’Connor and Joel Kirivanta also contributed a goal apiece.

Former Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt, exchanged for Bowen Byram in the March 6 trade, returned to his home of seven seasons and was recognized with a welcome-back video during a first-period timeout.

Tuesday’s loss extends Buffalo’s losing streak to four games, its longest of the season to date.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Zucker’s joining the top line paid immediate dividends as he helped set up Thompson’s goal at 3:22. Zucker stole the puck from Mikko Rantanen with a diving forecheck at the end boards. Then Alex Tuch passed up top to Connor Clifton, who rang the crossbar and set up an open net for Thompson on the carom.

Colorado challenged for goaltender interference, but Thompson had made minimal contact with Georgiev in the crease and the goal stood.

Zucker set up another Thompson goal at 6:39, finding his new center at the left circle and watching Thompson fire a backhand through Georgiev.

Just 11 seconds later, Peterka netted a cross-crease feed from Zach Benson to snap a six-game scoring drought and eight-game goal drought. The 11-second gap is the shortest between Sabres goals this season, to date.

And at 11:49, moments after a Sabres power play expired, Malenstyn skated through Colorado’s defense and extended the lead to 4-0.

Before Tuesday’s early blitz, Buffalo had last scored four first-period goals on March 12 versus Detroit. The barrage prompted Avalanche coach Jared Bednar to pull Georgiev for Wedgewood.

Luukkonen made a couple stops to survive a late Avalanche surge and finished the first period with nine saves.

Tage Thompson opens the scoring

Tage Thompson scores his 2nd of the night

JJ Peterka gives the Sabres a 3-0 lead

Beck Malenstyn makes it 4-0 Sabres

Second Period

The Avalanche returned for the second with a jump in their step.

Luukkonen robbed Lehkonen and Mittelstadt on early A-grade scoring chances, but the Buffalo goalie stood little chance when a turnover set up MacKinnon and Rantanen with a 2-on-1 break. MacKinnon scored at 2:24, unassisted, to get Colorado on the board.

Benson sprung Peterka on a breakaway midway through the period, but defenseman Devon Toews chased him down and prevented a shot attempt.

Despite leading 34-20 in second-period shot attempts and 15-12 in shots on goal, the Avalanche couldn’t get another one past Luukkonen and trailed 4-1 entering the intermission.

Third Period

Having found their feet in the second period, the Avalanche returned for the third and orchestrated a furious comeback.

Moments after a Sabres power-play expired, a 4-on-3 rush resulted in Colorado’s second goal; Kiviranta scored his fifth of the season at 1:19 after Calvin de Haan’s shot produced a rebound off Luukkonen’s pad.

O’Connor made it 4-3 at 4:30 as his shot off a rebound found space through Luukkonen’s short side.

And MacKinnon scored again at 7:39, deflecting Rantanen’s point shot and tying the game 4-4.

Luukkonen robbed Rantanen of a go-ahead goal late in the period, but Lehkonen potted a rebound just seconds later at 15:38 to give Colorado its first lead of the night.

Buffalo pressured with its net empty but couldn’t beat Wedgewood in the final minute.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Avalanche 5 - Sabres 4

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Dylan Cozens speaks to the media

Tage Thompson speaks to the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30.

Tickets are available here.

