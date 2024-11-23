At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2 (OT)

Two second-period goals in the span of 50 seconds by Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker erased a 2-0 deficit and fueled a comeback for the Buffalo Sabres as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Honda Center for their 10th win of the season.

Jiri Kulich scored the overtime winner, putting home a rebound off of a 2-on-0 rush by Tuch and Owen Power. Power, who had two assists on the night - his third multi-assist game of the season - now leads all NHL defensemen in even-strength points with 15.

Zucker notched his third straight game with a point and has scored in back-to-back games, while Tuch extended his point streak to five games with his goal and assist tonight. Tuch now leads the Sabres in points with 20 (6+14) on the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his second start since returning from injury and made 22 saves on 24 shots for his fifth straight win.

The Sabres were without forward Tage Thompson for the fourth consecutive game. Thompson participated in morning skate in Anaheim, and coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful that he will return tomorrow night in San Jose.

Isac Lundestrom and Drew Helleson scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made the start in net for the Ducks finishing the night with 29 saves on 32 shots.