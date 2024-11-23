At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2 (OT)

Owen Power recorded two assists in the win over Anaheim.

At the Horn
By Noah Monroe
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Two second-period goals in the span of 50 seconds by Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker erased a 2-0 deficit and fueled a comeback for the Buffalo Sabres as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Honda Center for their 10th win of the season.

Jiri Kulich scored the overtime winner, putting home a rebound off of a 2-on-0 rush by Tuch and Owen Power. Power, who had two assists on the night - his third multi-assist game of the season - now leads all NHL defensemen in even-strength points with 15.

Zucker notched his third straight game with a point and has scored in back-to-back games, while Tuch extended his point streak to five games with his goal and assist tonight. Tuch now leads the Sabres in points with 20 (6+14) on the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his second start since returning from injury and made 22 saves on 24 shots for his fifth straight win.

The Sabres were without forward Tage Thompson for the fourth consecutive game. Thompson participated in morning skate in Anaheim, and coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful that he will return tomorrow night in San Jose.

Isac Lundestrom and Drew Helleson scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made the start in net for the Ducks finishing the night with 29 saves on 32 shots.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Ducks lit the lamp first when Helleson’s shot from the high slot sifted through multiple bodies in front of the net on its way past Luukkonen 4:02 into the contest.

Buffalo recovered after the goal to hold Anaheim in check, finishing the period with a 12-6 lead in shots.

Second Period

The Ducks extended their lead midway through the period, but two goals scored 50 seconds apart by the Sabres sent the two teams into the dressing room tied 2-2.

Lundestrom scored for the Ducks with 5:53 on the clock, deflecting a shot taken from the half wall by Ross Johnston.

The Sabres' response began with 1:23 remaining when Power fired a one-timer from the point that deflected off of Tuch and then a Ducks player past Gibson. Power initiated the next goal less than a minute later, breaking up a pass attempt in front of his own net and poking it forward to send Zucker on a breakaway. Zucker beat Gibson between the pads for his second goal in the last two games.

Jason Zucker ties the game at 2-2

Third Period

The final period of regulation marked a battle of goaltenders as both teams fought to win the game in regulation.

Luukkonen quelled the Ducks five high-danger scoring chances, making 10 saves in the period while Gibson made seven saves.

Overtime

With overtime winding down, Tuch laid a hit on Olen Zellweger to force Zellweger off the puck and send him and Power on a 2-on-0 the other way. Gibson made the initial save, but the rebound bounced to Kulich, who put it past Gibson to win the game.

GAME PHOTOS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2 (OT)

VICTORY SPEECH

Go inside the room following the overtime win!

POSTGAME SOUND

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Peyton Krebs addresses the media

Owen Power addresses the media

Jiri Kulich addresses the media

UP NEXT

The Sabres will conclude the three-game California trip tomorrow night against the Sharks in San Jose. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. on MSG and WGR550.

