Rangers vs. Wild: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers return to the Garden on Monday to face the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHL Network - Radio: ESPN 880AM).

The Rangers will hold their first Centennial theme night tonight as they celebrate the Birth of the Franchise era (1926-42). The Rangers are honoring their earliest teams in franchise history for the success they had and their role in establishing the Rangers’ reputation for being the “Classiest Team in Hockey” during a celebrated time in New York history.

Against the Wild, the Rangers have earned points in six-straight games (5-0-1) dating back to October 2022.

New York has won three-straight games and four of their last five at home against Minnesota.

At home this season, the Rangers are one of five teams with a 100.0 PK%.

The Rangers have allowed 1.71 goals per-game and have a team save percentage of .933, both the second-best marks in the NHL.

New York has allowed three or fewer goals in each of its first seven games of a season for the first time since the 2009-10 season (8 GP) and only the third time since 1974-75.

This season the Rangers have allowed six goals at 5-on-5, tied for the second fewest in the NHL. The Rangers have played two more games than the other four teams who have allowed six or fewer 5-on-5 goals.

The Rangers have a plus-3 goal differential on the season, but across the Rangers’ three wins this season, the team has outscored their opponent 14-4.

New York ranks tied for first in the NHL in third-period goal differential with a plus-5 mark.

The Blueshirts have a plus-20 shot differential in the second period, the fourth highest in the NHL.

Rangers defensemen are tied for the lead in scoring with five goals among all NHL teams.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank second in takeaways (35) and third in hits (174).

The Rangers have started the season 12-for-14 on the penalty kill. Since 2023-24, they have the third best PK% in the league (82.5).