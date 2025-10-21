Rangers vs. Wild: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

BIRTH OF FRANCHISE – Tonight, the Rangers held their first Centennial theme night as they celebrated the Birth of the Franchise era (1926-42). The Rangers honored their earliest teams in franchise history for the success they had and their role in establishing the Rangers’ reputation for being the “Classiest Team in Hockey” during a celebrated time in New York history.

SEASON-HIGH STATS – The Rangers surpassed their single-game season high with 21 blocked shots and tied their highest hits output with 34.

Artemi Panarin scored in a second-straight game. He has points in five-straight games against the Wild and has scored a goal in four of his last five against them.

Mika Zibanejad tallied an assist on the Rangers first goal by Artemi Panarin, surpassing Steve Vickers for the 10th most assists (341) in franchise history.

WATCH RECAP:

MIN at NYR | Recap

