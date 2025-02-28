Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers open a four-game homestand and close out February, on Friday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have earned consecutive wins and have victories in five of their last seven games, including three of their last four contests.
- The Rangers have recorded a point in 16 of their 22 games (13-6-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in wins (13) and sixth in points (29).
- Against the Maple Leafs, the Rangers have points in three-straight games (2-0-1) and seven of their last 10 matchups (5- 3-2).
- New York has won two of its last three home games and is 7-3-1 in its last 11 contests at MSG.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL in goals scored (75) and have scored three or more goals in 15 of 22 games, including 12 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in seven of its last 10 games.
- New York defensemen have notched a point on each of the team's 10 goals over the last two games. The Rangers' 109 assists by defensmen on the year rank tied for fifth in the NHL and the 129 points by blueliners is the ninth most.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.4) and their nine shorthanded goals are the third most in the league.
- Jonathan Quick’s next game will be the 800th of his career. He would become the 17th netminder in NHL history to reach the feat and the second American-born (John Vanbiesbrouck - 882 GP).
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 41 of 58 games this season (70.7 percent), including 11 of their last 14 games.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and 27 unique point getters, the fifth most in the league. In their last 14 games, 21 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 20 have scored a goal.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 18-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 24-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 24 of 29 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 62-2-0 record in 64 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 16-3-2 when leading after one period and 20-1-2 when leading after the second period.