Rangers vs. Jets: Pregame Notes

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The New York Rangers will honor and support those who serve and have served with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Northwell, on November 12 against Winnipeg at Madison Square Garden.

Military Appreciation Night will feature in-arena promotion such as the recognition of military members and a national anthem featuring a member of the United States Air Force.

The Rangers will be recognizing VetSports, a Military and Veteran based non-profit as their Community Captain as well as two Northwell Military Veteran Honorees. These honorees will be interviewed during each intermission on MSG Network

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 10 goals in 13 games and is the fastest Rangers player to reach the 10-goal mark in a season since Rick Nash (12 GP in 2014-15). Panarin has 21 points (10G-11A) on the year and points in 12 of his 13 games this season. He ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals and tied for ninth in points.

Panarin recorded his 800th career point on November 7 against Buffalo.

Since his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season, Panarin’s 802 points are the fifth most in the NHL. Panarin (684 GP) became the fourth-fastest active player to record 800 points behind Connor McDavid (545 GP), Sidney Crosby (571 GP) and Alex Ovechkin (658 GP). Panarin also became the sixth fastest undrafted player to reach the 800-point milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (352 GP), Peter Stastny (531 GP), Bobby Orr (575 GP), Phil Esposito (633 GP) and Adam Oates (657 GP).

Panarin’s 40 multi-point games since the beginning of last season are the fifth most in the NHL.

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (527) and fifth most points in the NHL (802).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .929 save percentage is tied with Winnipeg for the best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has six wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-1-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 3-0-0 this season with a 1.17 GAA, .964 save percentage and one shutout. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 21-6-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage.

His 61 shutouts are tied with Turk Broda for the 18th most in NHL history. He sits four wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider has eight goals, the second most on the team, in the first 13 games of his 13th season, including two shorthanded goals. His most recent goal was 47th game-winning tally of his career, surpassing Jean Ratelle for the second most in Rangers history (Rod Gilbert leads with 52).

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 113 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 55 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has 11 assists in his last 12 games, including two three-assist games.

Since 2019-20, Fox ranks third among defensemen in the NHL in assists (266) and fifth in points (319). In that span, he has 76 multi-point games, which ranks fourth among NHL defensemen.

Last season, Fox set a career-high in 17 goals and posted 56 assists and 73 points last season. He scored the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). Among NHL blueliners, he ranked tied for sixth in goals, sixth in points, and eighth in assists.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points (5G-6A) in nine of his 13 games to start the season. Among Rangers skaters this season, he ranks tied for second in points, third in goals, tied for second in even strength goals (4), and second in even strength points (10).

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (159) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (74) and even strength points (146).

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has four assists in his last three games and 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 11 games. He sits four goals away from 300 in his career and seven assists from 400.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.