Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head back to Madison Square Garden for their second game off a back-to-back on Saturday to matchup against the New York Islanders (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM)

The Rangers will hold their second Centennial theme night tonight as they celebrate Milestones & Moments. From playoff overtime goals to record-setting games, the Rangers will be recognizing unforgettable moments that have taken place throughout Rangers’ history.

Overall, the Blueshirts have wins in four of their last five games and points in five of their last seven contests (4-2-1).

New York has allowed the fewest goals against per game (2.33) in the league.

The Rangers have won their last five games against the Islanders and have wins in eight of their last nine contests against them (8-1-0).

Adam Fox has collected at least one assist in three-straight games against the Islanders and has points in nine of his last 11 contests against them (1G-13A).

Mika Zibanejad has points in nine of his last 10 games against the Islanders (3G-9A).

Artemi Panarin has collected 20 points (8G-12A) in his last 12 games against the Islanders, including one four-point game and two three-point games.

The Blueshirts have held their opponent to one or fewer goals in five games this season, tied for the second most among all teams in the league.

New York’s plus-5 goal differential in the third period is tied for the sixth best in the league. They have allowed nine goals in the second period, tied for the fewest allowed in the NHL, and 10 in the third, the third fewest allowed.

The Rangers have the eighth-best penalty kill percentage (85.0) in the NHL. They have gone 34-for-40 on the penalty kill this season and have not allowed a power play goal in nine of their 15 games this season.

The Blueshirts’ 54.2 faceoff win percentage ranks fourth in the league.

This season, the Rangers have allowed 21 goals at 5-on-5, the second fewest in the NHL. Overall, New York has allowed 35 goals, tied for the second fewest allowed in the league.

Rangers goalies have had a combined 2.31 goals against average, the lowest in the league, and a save percentage of .913, the third highest in the league.

The Rangers’ seven goals from defensemen this season are tied for the seventh most in the NHL.

The Blueshirts have a plus-27 shot differential in the second period, the fifth highest in the NHL.

The Rangers’ two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the sixth most in the league. Last season, New York’s 18 shorthanded goals led the NHL.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank third in takeaways (78) and fourth in hits (369).