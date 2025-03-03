Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers face the Islanders for the third time this season, on Monday night at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts have victories in six of their last nine games, including three of four and four of their last six contests.
- On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf.
- The Rangers have recorded a point in 17 of their 24 games (14-7-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied third in regulation wins (12), tied for sixth in the NHL in wins (14) and sixth in points (31).
- Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won six of their last seven contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022 and have scored five or more goals in five of the seven games.
- New York is 8-4-1 in its last 13 contests at MSG.
- Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (81) and have scored three or more goals in 16 of their last 24 games, including 13 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in eight of its last 12 games.
- The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and 28 unique point getters, tied for the third most in the league.
- The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.4) and their 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in three of its last four games.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.3) and have been 50 percent or better in 42 of 60 games this season (70 percent), including 12 of their last 16 games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 19-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 25-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 25 of 30 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 63-2-0 record in 65 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 17-3-2 when leading after one period and 21-1-2 when leading after the second period.