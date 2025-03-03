Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

DL Tune In - 2568X1444 (2)
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers face the Islanders for the third time this season, on Monday night at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The Blueshirts have victories in six of their last nine games, including three of four and four of their last six contests.
  • On Saturday afternoon, the Rangers acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, a conditional second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and the rights to unsigned draft pick Hank Kempf.
  • The Rangers have recorded a point in 17 of their 24 games (14-7-3) since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since Jan. 2, the club ranks tied third in regulation wins (12), tied for sixth in the NHL in wins (14) and sixth in points (31).
  • Against the Islanders, the Blueshirts have won six of their last seven contests dating back to Dec. 22, 2022 and have scored five or more goals in five of the seven games.
  • New York is 8-4-1 in its last 13 contests at MSG.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in goals scored (81) and have scored three or more goals in 16 of their last 24 games, including 13 games with four or more tallies. New York has scored three or more goals in eight of its last 12 games.
  • The Rangers have had 25 different players score a goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL, and 28 unique point getters, tied for the third most in the league.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (82.4) and their 10 shorthanded goals are tied for the second most in the league. New York has had a perfect penalty kill in three of its last four games.
  • The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.3) and have been 50 percent or better in 42 of 60 games this season (70 percent), including 12 of their last 16 games.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 19-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 25-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 25 of 30 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 63-2-0 record in 65 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 17-3-2 when leading after one period and 21-1-2 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND ISLANDERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers defenseman Calvin de Haan was drafted by the Islanders in 2009 and played 304 games with the team, registering 81 points (12G-69A).
  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette began his head coaching career with the Islanders, heading the team from 2001-02 – 2002-03.
  • Rangers assistant coach Michael Peca played for the Islanders from 2001-02 to 2003-04.
  • Islanders forward Anthony Duclair was drafted by the Rangers in 2013 and played one season for the team (2014-15).
  • Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo played parts of four seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 – 2020-21).
  • Goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Illya Sorokin are close friends, growing up together in Russia.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has a point streak of six games (3G-6A), 15 points in his last 10 games (4G-11A) and 17 points in his last 15 games (5G-12A).

Zibanejad ranks first in the NHL in points (15) since February 1 and tied for first in assists (11).
Since the 2019-20 season, in the month of March, Zibanejad ranks tied for third in goals (38) and seventh in points (77).

When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 9-3-1 and 9-1-0 when has multiple points.

Zibanejad's 243 goals are the 10th most in franchise history and three shy of tying Steve Vickers for the ninth most. Zibanejad’s 105 power play goals with the Blueshirts rank fifth in franchise history and since 2016-17, the tallies are the sixth most in the league.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has 12 points (6G-6A) in 10 games with the Blueshirts, including five multi-point games. He has 18 points (7G-11A) in his last 16 games.

Since Jan. 18, Miller's nine power play points rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 331 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin is the eighth player in Rangers history with at least four consecutive 60-point seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Andy Bathgate (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Phil Esposito (5), Walt Tkaczuk (5), Kelly Kisio (4) and Mike Rogers (4).

He has 11 points in his last 12 games (4G-7A) and 22 points (8G-14A) in his last 21 games.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (24), points (61), power play goals (8), power play points (21) and shots (177).

Panarin has at least one point in 40 of his 58 games (68.9%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 107 of 142 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 181 points (73G-108A) rank sixth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (553) and fifth most points in the NHL (842).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.8) and third in faceoff wins (688).

He has six points in his last eight games (2G-4A) and eight points in his last 12 games (3G-5A). On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (17), fourth in points (38) and assists (21). His 155 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:16).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

On February 22 in Buffalo, Chris Kreider tied Camille Henry for the most power play goals in franchise history with 116.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 17 goals this season, with six of his 17 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 12 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 12 career shorthanded goals are tied for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of five NHL players with 15+ goals, 25+ points and 150+ hits.
  • K’Andre Miller’s 43 takeaways are tied for the third most in the NHL. He is the only player in the NHL with 80 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Since 2021-22, Igor Shesterkin ranks tied for third in wins (129), tied for second in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.49). This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 10 of 20 wins and two or fewer goals in 17 of 20 wins.
  • Will Cuylle ranks fourth in the NHL in hits (223).
  • Braden Schneider is one of eight NHL players with 100+ hits and 100+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 66-11-4 record in the 81 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

News Feed

Rangers vs. Predators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Predators: Pregame Notes

Rangers Acquire Calvin De Haan, Juuso Parssinen, and Two Draft Picks

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Conn Smythe and the Rangers-Maple Leafs Connection

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes 

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Penguins: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers to Honor Sam Rosen With “Salute to Sam” Presented by Chase on March 22

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Penguins: Pregame Notes 

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes