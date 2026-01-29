Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad has recorded points in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has tallied at least one point in 12 of his last 13 games (10G-11A). In that time span, his 10 goals are tied for the fifth most in the league and his 21 points are tied for sixth. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (22) and power play goals (10), and ranks second in points (50), assists (28) and faceoff wins (370).

On Jan. 28, he recorded his 272nd goal as a Ranger, on the power play, tying Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. With that same goal, he surpassed Mark Messier for the fourth most power play points (233) in franchise history. His 639 career points with New York are the seventh most in franchise history and his 367 assists rank ninth. He is the fourth Rangers player to record nine 20-goal seasons with the team.

Zibanejad set the franchise record for the most power play goals in Rangers history on Jan. 17, and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 130 career power play goals rank fifth. His 336 career goals rank eighth among all Swedish players in NHL history, sitting one goal away from tying for sixth (337).

This season, he has scored the first goal in a game eight times, the most among all NHL skaters. His 59 career game- opening goals as a Ranger are tied with Chris Kreider for the second most in franchise history and his 38 game-winning goals rank seventh. Zibanejad has recorded two hat tricks this season and nine as a Ranger. His nine hat tricks are tied for the most in franchise history and he is one of eight players in the league this season with two or more.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has tallied at least one point in six of his last seven games (3G-7A). Over that span, he leads the Blueshirts in assists (7) and points (10). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in goals (14) and faceoff wins (354), ranks third in points (34) and ranks fourth in hits (94). His three overtime goals this season are a career high and are tied for the second most among all NHL skaters.

Among all skaters in the league with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.3 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third in faceoff percentage (59.0) among all NHL players who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has tallied at least one point in four of his last six games (6A). This season, he ranks fourth on the Rangers in points (33), ranks fourth in assists (22) and fifth in goals (11). Among all NHL forwards, his 20:56 average time on ice this season ranks 12th.

Among all Rangers skaters in franchise history who have taken 500 or more faceoffs, his 58.0 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.5) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,287 overall faceoff wins rank fourth in the NHL.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (187), is tied for second on the team in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (12). The Rangers’ record when Cuylle scores a goal is 10-1-0.

His 187 hits this season are tied for third in the league. Since 2024–25, his 488 hits rank third in the NHL.