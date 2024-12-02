Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

GDF NIGHT

The New York Rangers will host “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” on Monday, December 2 at Madison Square Garden when the Blueshirts take on the New Jersey Devils.

Young people from the Foundation will participate in various pre-game and in-game programming including singing the National Anthem, serving as PA announcers, and more.

In addition, a young person from GDF partner organization Make-A-Wish Metro NY will become an honorary Ranger for the night and join the team on the ice when the starting lineup is announced.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in a career-long tying four straight games (2G-3A), seven of his last eight games (4G-5A) and nine of his last 12 games (6G-6A).

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96). His 20 points are one shy of tying his career-high of last year (81 GP).

On New York, Cuylle ranks tied for second in points (20), tied for second in goals (9), tied for first in plus/minus (11), and fourth in assists (11).

Cuylle has 94 hits, the most on the Rangers and tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Cuylle leads the Rangers with nine goals and 18 points at 5-on-5 this season; he is tied for sixth in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals and is tied for seventh in the NHL in 5-on-5 points this season.

Among NHL players who have skated in at least 15 games this season, Cuylle ranks third in the NHL in points per 60 minutes of ice time at 5-on-5 (3.73) and ranks seventh in the league in goals per 60 minutes of ice time at 5-on-5 (1.87).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 13 goals and 28 points. He has points in nine of his last 14 games (7G-6A) and at least one point in 17 of 23 games this year.

Panarin has eight multi-point games this year and 42 since last season, the sixth most in the NHL. In his career, Panarin has 224 multi-point games, the tenth-most multi-point games by an undrafted player since the NHL Draft was introduced in 1963.

Dating back to last season, Panarin has recorded a point in 84 of 105 regular season games; the only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (88) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (87).

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (531) and fifth most points in the NHL (809).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has 20 assists on the season, tied for the third most among NHL defensemen. It marks the third time he has reached the 20-assist mark in 23 games or fewer (also 23 GP in 2023-24 & 2021-22). The last Rangers defenseman to reach the mark in fewer contests was Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01).

Fox has assists in five of his last seven games and assists/points (11) in eight of his last 11 games.

He has four multi-assist games this year and 56 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner.

Since 2019-20, Fox ranks tied for second among defensemen in the NHL in assists (275) and fifth in points (328).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .914 save percentage is the third best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has eight wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 5-1-0 this season with a 2.03 GAA, .936 save percentage and two shutouts. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 23-7-2 record, 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Quick’s 62 shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history. He sits two wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in seven of his last 11 games (3G-4A) and points in 15 of his 23 games.

Among Rangers skaters this season, he ranks fourth in goals (8), tied for fourth in points (17), third in even strength goals (6), and third in even strength points (15).

The Rangers have posted a 64-10-2 record in the 76 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (165) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (76) and even strength points (151).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider ranks tied for second on the Rangers with nine goals on the year. Four of his nine goals have been game- winning goals. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 113 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 55 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 13 games. He is one goal from 300 in his career, four assists from 400 and five points from 700.

Zibanejad has 143 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

Zibanejad scored his first power play goal of the season on Nov. 30 against Montreal. Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 102 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.