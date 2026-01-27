Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Boston Bruins v New York Rangers

New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

1991–04 - Legendary Blueshirts – The Rangers held their sixth Centennial theme night, honoring some of the best to ever play the game, some of the best individual seasons and team accomplishments in franchise history.

BOSTON BREWED – The Blueshirts have won four-straight games at home against the Bruins and overall, have won seven of their last nine contests against them.

Matthew Robertson scored his first career overtime-winning goal. His four goals this season are tied for second among all Rangers blueliners and his 10 points are tied for third.

J.T. Miller has tallied three goals over his last three games and has collected at least one point in five of his last six games (3G-6A). In that time frame, he leads the Blueshirts with nine points and his three goals are tied for first.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to nine-straight games against the Bruins (5G-8A) and has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games (9G-11A). Since Dec. 31, his 20 points are tied for the sixth most in the league.

Jonathan Quick recorded an assist on Robertson’s overtime goal and earned his 408th career win, surpassing Glenn Hall for the 12th most wins in NHL history.

Artemi Panarin has recorded at least one point through his last 13 games (5G-14A). Over that span, his 14 assists are tied for sixth in the league and his 19 points are tied for seventh. His primary assist on Will Borgen’s goal was his 223rd as a Ranger, tying Ron Greschner for the eighth most in franchise history.

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders | Thursday, January 29 | 7:00 PM ET

