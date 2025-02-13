Rangers to Honor Sam Rosen With “Salute to Sam” Presented by Chase on March 22

The New York Rangers will celebrate the 40-year career of play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen on Saturday, March 22, 2025 against the Vancouver Canucks.

"In 40 seasons as the voice of the Rangers on MSG Network, Sam Rosen has become as synonymous with Rangers hockey as anyone who has put on the uniform,” said Chris Drury, Rangers President and General Manager. “Sam's professionalism and passion for the Rangers has earned him the admiration and love of our fans and a tremendous amount of respect throughout the hockey world, as we have seen in so many places this season. We are excited to celebrate Sam’s remarkable career during this special day at Madison Square Garden."

The team will commemorate Rosen’s storied career and impact on the Rangers organization with a special pregame on-ice ceremony. The contest will also feature special Rosen-themed experiences and entertainment in the arena.

Rosen, who announced in August 2024 that the 2024-25 campaign would be his last in the booth, has been calling Rangers hockey since 1984. The words he uttered on June 14, 1994 – “This one will last a lifetime!” – will be celebrated forever. One of the most knowledgeable and thorough play-by-play personalities in sports, Rosen has called games alongside some of the most iconic broadcasters, including 2009 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner John Davidson, Hall-of-Famer Phil Esposito and current partner Joe Micheletti. Rosen has won four New York Emmy Awards for MSG Networks’ Rangers coverage. Named the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award winner in 2016, Rosen is a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame and the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. This past October, the NHL named Rosen the recipient of the 2024 Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. Rosen also called football games for the NFL on FOX for 23 seasons (1997 – 2019) and games for NHL Radio for 13 years (1996 – 2008), including 12 Stanley Cup Final’s.