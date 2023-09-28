Rangers Summer Catch Ups

JONNY BRODZINSKI

Following a stint with the Rangers during their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff run followed by joining the Hartford Wolfpack for its eventual Eastern Conference Division Final loss in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Brodzinski returned to his home state of Minnesota for an enriching family-filled summer.

The 30-year-old versatile forward attended a whopping total of seven weddings, three of which he was in. When he wasn’t occupied with wedding or groomsmen festivities, Brodzinski spent the bulk of his time on dad duty with his wife and their two daughters, who are three years old and eight months old.

“It’s a nice schedule,” Brodzinski said. “You get to work out in the morning. I’m gone from eight to 11 o'clock and then I’m home and its dad duty, getting to be a dad all day. It’s really nice to see them grow up a little bit more in the summertime. During the year we’re gone for a week at a time or gone half the day. I was fortunate with our first one, Lucy, that we had her at the beginning of COVID, so I got to really see the first full year and a half of her life. You kind of take that for granted now during the year when you’re gone a lot. So, the summertime is a good time to reset with family.”