Rangers Summer Catch Ups

FILIP CHYTIL
Following the Rangers’ conclusion of the postseason, Chytil returned to his native Czech Republic for a summer packed with competitive activities, friends, family and workout sessions, which left him refreshed after a “good rest of [his] head.”
After taking a trip to Greece with his girlfriend, Chytil returned to Czechia where he noted he enjoys “spending time with my closest people back in my culture.” When taking a break from sessions on the ice, the 24-year-old centerman channeled his fierce competitive nature in a variety of sports he’d play against his friends from home.
“All of the things that I can compete at, that's what I love,” Chytil said. “We were playing tennis a lot, ping pong, swimming. I was playing a lot of sports. I started playing darts at home. I was getting good at all this stuff that I cannot do too much during the season, like a lot of water sports and then just working hard in the gym.”
Chytil, who is an avid Manchester United supporter, also had the opportunity to go on the set of CANAL+ Sport CZ/SK.
“I was watching soccer and playing soccer also,” Chytil said. “I was fortunate that they invited me into the studio in the Czech Republic. That was a great experience, it was really cool.”