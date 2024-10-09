Rangers-Penguins – 300 Games of History

The Rangers’ first game of the 2024-25 season is also the franchise’s 300th all-time regular season game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since the Penguins entered the NHL as part of the league’s expansion in 1967-68, the Rangers have only played one other franchise more often during the regular season (the Philadelphia Flyers, who also entered the NHL at the same time).

Some of the Blueshirts’ most memorable games have taken place against the Penguins. Here is a look at 50 notable contests through the Rangers’ first 300 regular season matchups against Pittsburgh: