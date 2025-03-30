Rangers at Sharks: Postgame Notes

WEST COAST WIN – Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts earned a point in a 13th-straight game (11-0-2) dating back to 2018. Only four teams have a longer active point streak vs. one franchise. On the road, New York has points in eight of its last 11 games (6-3-2).

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN – Five of six defensemen recorded a point for the Blueshirts for a combined seven points (2G-5A). On the season, the 135 assists from Rangers defensemen rank sixth in the NHL.

SHORTHANDED SHOOTERS – Vincent Trocheck scored the Rangers’ 15th shorthanded goal of the season, the most in the NHL. The 15 shorthanded goals are tied for the third most in franchise history for a single season.