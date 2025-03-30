Rangers at Sharks: Postgame Notes

WEST COAST WIN – Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts earned a point in a 13th-straight game (11-0-2) dating back to 2018. Only four teams have a longer active point streak vs. one franchise. On the road, New York has points in eight of its last 11 games (6-3-2).
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN – Five of six defensemen recorded a point for the Blueshirts for a combined seven points (2G-5A). On the season, the 135 assists from Rangers defensemen rank sixth in the NHL.
SHORTHANDED SHOOTERS – Vincent Trocheck scored the Rangers’ 15th shorthanded goal of the season, the most in the NHL. The 15 shorthanded goals are tied for the third most in franchise history for a single season.
- Adam Fox scored twice, giving him three goals in his last two games and four in his last four games. Fox has six goals in his last 13 games. Fox notched his 16th multi-point game of the season, tied for the fifth most against NHL defensemen. Fox’s three-point game was the 20th of his career and the fifth most among NHL blueliners since 2019-20. Fox became the sixth defenseman in Rangers history with at least 20 career three-point games.
- Artemi Panarin netted two goals for the Rangers, giving him 10 goals in the month of March – tied for the second most in the NHL. Panarin has points in 12 of his last 14 games (10G-10A) and multi-point games in three of his last five contests. Panarin surpassed Walt Tkaczuk (153) for the sixth-most multi-point games in Rangers history.
- Jonathan Quick notched his 10th win of the season and 403rd of his career, tying Grant Fuhr for the 13th most in NHL history.
- Vincent Trocheck became the second Rangers player in the past 20 years to record 50 points (21G-30A) in each of his first three seasons with the club, joining Artemi Panarin (6 from 2019-20 – 2024-25). His goal was his third shorthanded goal of the season, tying his career high (2017-18 w/FLA).
- J.T. Miller extended his point streak to four games (3G-4A) with his 40th and 41st assists of the season. Miller has 25 points (10G-15A) in 24 games with the Blueshirts. Miller has a league-high tying nine multi-point games since Feb. 1 (his first game with the Rangers).
- Braden Schneider tied his career highs in assists (14) and points (19) for a single season.
- Jonny Brodzinski scored his 10th goal of the season. He is the 10th different Ranger to have 10 or more goals with the team, tied for the second most in the NHL.