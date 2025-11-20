Rangers at Avalanche: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 9-2-1 with a 39-24 goal differential. The Blueshirts earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history. The last team to have 19+ points through their first 11 road games were the Los Angeles Kings in 2023-24 (22 PTS).

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road wins (103) and road points (225).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin ranks first on the Rangers in assists (14) and points (19), tied for third in goals (5) and has collected 12 points through his last seven games (3G-9A). He has four multi-point games, two four-point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (582) and fifth in points (889).

Panarin’s 228 points (91G-137A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 134 of 183 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (7) and power play goals (4), is tied for third on the team in points (12) and tied for sixth in assists (5). He has tallied a power play goal in two of his last three games and has points in five of his last seven games (3G-3A).

Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 11 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 24 power play points rank second. His 124 career power play goals are the sixth most power-play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 257 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (16), is tied for the lead blocked shots (33), and ranks second in assists (13) and points (16). He has recorded four multi-point games and collected nine points (9A) in his last 10 games.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks second in takeaways, tied for seventh in points and tied for eighth in assists. He is the only skater in the NHL with 30+ blocked shots, 15+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the fourth most assists (319) and fourth most points (385), among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (6) and is tied for second among NHL blueliners. On Nov. 10 vs. NSH, Fox registered his 29th career multi-assist period and passed Brad Park (28) for the third most among Rangers defensemen. Since 2024-25, he is tied for fourth in three-point games (5) and tied for fifth in multi-point games (23) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $9,868 (3G-13A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded five points (3G-2A) and two multi-point games in his last five contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck is tied for third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who’ve taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 964 overall faceoff wins rank seventh in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (201), second in hits (52), fourth in shots (48), tied for fourth in assists (6), tied for fifth in goals (4) and ranks sixth in points (10). He notched his first game-winning shootout goal of the season and sixth game deciding goal of his career on Nov. 15 at CBJ.

Among all skaters in the league with at least 300 faceoffs taken this season, his 58.1 faceoff percentage ranks eighth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.2).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (76), ranks second in goals (6) and power play goals (3), is tied for third in points (12) and tied for fourth in assists (6). He has tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has 11 points (4G-7A) through his last 12 games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 5-0-0.

His 76 hits this season rank fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 377 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 10 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.43 goals against average is the seventh lowest in the league. His 2.19 goals against average on the road is the third fewest among goalies with five or more road starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (143), is tied for second in shutouts (20), ranks third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.