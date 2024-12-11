Rangers at Sabres: Pregame Notes 

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 15 goals and 34 points. He has points in four of his last five games (3G-5A) and multi- point games in two of his last three contests.

He has at least one point in 20 of 27 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 87 of 109 games The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (91) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (88).

With his latest multi-point game (143rd), has moved past Ron Greschner and into a tie with Mika Zibanejad for the eighth most in franchise history.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (535) and fifth most points in the NHL (815).

Panarin enters the game with 815 career NHL points; among active NHL players, the only ones who recorded more points in their first 700 career NHL games than Panarin has are Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl, Evgeni Malkin, and Nikita Kucherov.

Panarin has tallied 495 points (164G-331A) in 377 career games with the Rangers. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.31) and assists per game (0.88).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 22 points (10G-12A). He has points in back-to-back games, points in six of his last eight games (3G-4A) and 11 of his last 16 games (7G-7A).

On New York, Cuylle ranks tied for second in points and goals, first in plus/minus (11), and fourth in assists (12). His team- leading 108 hits rank fourth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 10 goals on the year. Four of his 10 goals have been game- winning goals. His career total of 48 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Kreider has 41 career multi-goal games, one shy of tying Camille Henry (42 GP) for the sixth most in Rangers history.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 114 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 56 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

On December 7, the Rangers agreed to an eight-year extension with goaltender Igor Shesterkin. He has nine wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-2-1. Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Quick is 5-2-0 this season with a 2.58 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 23-8-2 record.

Quick’s 62 shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history. He sits two wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has four assists in his last five games and 22 assists on the season, the fourth most among NHL defensemen.

It marked the third time he reached the 20-assist mark in 23 games or fewer (also 23 GP in 2023-24 & 2021-22). The last Rangers defenseman to reach the mark in fewer contests was Brian Leetch (19 GP in 2000-01).

He has five multi-assist games this year and 57 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner. In that span, he ranks second among defensemen in the NHL in assists (277) and fifth in points (330).

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has assists/points in four of his last five games (1G-4A) and has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 17 games.

He is one goal from 300 in his career, one assist from 400 and two points from 700. He would be the eighth Swedish- born player to reach 300 goals and the fourth active Swedish player to record 400 in their career.

With 312 assists in a Rangers sweater, Zibanejad has surpassed Steve Vickers for the 11th most in franchise history. Zibanejad has 143 multi-point games with the Rangers, the eighth most in franchise history.

Zibanejad scored his first power play goal of the season on Nov. 30 against Montreal. Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks sixth in the NHL in power play goals with 102 which is also the sixth most in Rangers history.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL among players with 400 or more faceoffs with a 62.1 FOW% and ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoffs won (306) this season.

Trocheck has won 73 of 100 faceoffs he has taken over the last five games (73.0%); he leads the NHL in faceoffs win over the span (since Nov. 30).

He has won at least 63% of faceoffs he has taken in 13 of the last 14 games; over the span, he has won 70.4% of faceoffs over the span (176-for-250) and leads the NHL in faceoff wins during the stretch, which dates back to Nov. 12.