Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES
ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers earned their first win of the season, on the road. Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers rank second in the NHL in points (208) and third in wins (96) on the road. In that same time span, the Rangers are 95-52-18 on the road.
PERFECT PENALTY KILL - The Rangers have started the season 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to begin the season, including 4-for-4 tonight. On the road, since 2023-24, the Blueshirts have the third best PK% in the league (82.1).
- Igor Shesterkin posted his 22nd career shutout, surpassing Lorne Chabot for the eighth most in franchise history. Shesterkin’s 22 shutouts since 2020-21 are tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.
- Alexis Lafrenière opened the scoring for the Rangers for the 2025-26 season. Lafrenière notched his 93rd career goal, tying Alex Kovalev for the fourth most goals by a Ranger before age 24. The Rangers improved to 69-11-5 in 85 regular season games where Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.
- Artemi Panarin earned an assist on Lafreniere’s goal. Since 2021-22, Panarin ranks fifth in the NHL in road points with 198.
- J.T. Miller notched his team-leading 13th multi-point game since his first game back with the team on Feb. 1, 2025 (34 games).
- Adam Fox collected his first goal of the season, marking his first donation of $1,023 to the Tackle ALS organization.
- Will Borgen appeared in his 300th career NHL game, against the same team that drafted him in 2015.
- Head Coach Mike Sullivan recorded his first win as Rangers head coach.