Rangers at Sabres: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers earned their first win of the season, on the road. Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers rank second in the NHL in points (208) and third in wins (96) on the road. In that same time span, the Rangers are 95-52-18 on the road.

PERFECT PENALTY KILL - The Rangers have started the season 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to begin the season, including 4-for-4 tonight. On the road, since 2023-24, the Blueshirts have the third best PK% in the league (82.1).