Rangers at Penguins: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

RANGERS ON THE ROAD – The Rangers improved to 2-0-0 on the road this season and won their fifth-straight game in Pittsburgh dating back to Nov. 22, 2023.

SPECIAL TEAMS – The Rangers scored multiple power play goals and a shorthanded goal in a game for the first time since Feb. 17, 2023 at Edmonton. The shorthanded tally marked the Rangers’ NHL-leading 19th since the beginning of the 2024-25 season. Through three games this season, the Rangers are 9-for-9 on the penalty kill.

• Adam Fox tallied two goals and one assist. He became the first Rangers defenseman to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season and joined Mike McEwen (3 in 1978-79) as the second defenseman in franchise history with three goals through the team’s first three games of a season. Since the 2024-25 season, Fox’s five three-point games are tied for second and his 18 multi-point games are tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

• Igor Shesterkin allowed one goal in the win and has allowed two tallies in his first three starts of the season. It is the eighth time in franchise history a Blueshirts netminder has allowed two or fewer goals across the first three games of a season (Last: Antti Raanta – 2015-16).

• Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal of the season and 251st with the Rangers, surpassing Mark Messier for the eighth-most goals in franchise history. His goal was his 12th shorthanded goal as a Ranger, tying Bill Fairbarn for the fifth-most in franchise history.

• Noah Laba recorded his first two NHL points with two assists in the victory.

• Conor Sheary notched his first point with the Rangers with an assist.

• Adam Edstrom’s two assists gave him his first career multi-point game.

• Taylor Raddysh scored his first goal as a Ranger.