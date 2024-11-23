Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last nine games (4G-5A) and at least one point in 15 of 18 games this year.

Panarin had 10 goals in 15 games and was the fastest Rangers player to reach the 10-goal mark (14 GP) in a season since Rick Nash (12 GP in 2014-15).

Dating back to last season, Panarin has recorded a point in 82 of 100 regular season games; the only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (86) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (84).

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (530) and fifth most points in the NHL (805).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .924 save percentage is the best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has eight wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 4-0-0 this season with a 0.91 GAA, .970 save percentage and one shutout. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 22-6-2 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Quick has shutouts in his last two games, his first back-to-back shutouts since Oct. 18-22, 2011. He is the fourth goaltender in the past 15 years to earn consecutive shutouts at age 38 or older, alongside Mike Smith (2; April 14-16, 2022), Martin Brodeur (2; Nov. 7-10, 2013) and Dwayne Roloson (2; Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2011).

His 62 shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history. He sits three wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has assists/points (7) in five of his last six games and 16 assists in his last 17 games. He has three multi-assist games this year and 55 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner.

Among NHL defensemen this year, he ranks third in assists (16) and tied for eighth in points (16).

Since 2019-20, Fox ranks second among defensemen in the NHL in assists (271) and fifth in points (324).

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has 15 points (8G-7A) in 18 games, the fewest games required in his career to reach the mark. He has points in five of his last six games (3G-2A) and points in 13 of his 18 games.

Among Rangers skaters this season, he ranks tied for third in points, third in goals, tied for second in even strength goals (6), and third in even strength points (13).

The Rangers have posted a 64-10-2 record in the 76 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (163) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (76) and even strength points (149).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider ranks second on the Rangers with nine goals on the year. Four of his nine goals have been game-winning goals, ranking tied for second in the NHL for the most GWG’s. His career total of 48 are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 113 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 55 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has goals in two of his last four games and seven points (2G-5A) in his last eight games. He is two goals from 300 in his career, six assists from 400 and eight points from 700.

On Tuesday night, Zibanejad recorded his 142nd multi-point game with the Rangers and tied Ron Greschner for the eighth most in franchise history.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.