Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad scored his 272nd goal as a Ranger, on the power play, tying Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. With his goal, he surpassed Mark Messier for the fourth most power play points (233) in franchise history. He has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has 21 points through his last 13 games (10G-11A). Over that span, his 10 goals are tied for the fifth most in the league and his 21 points are tied for sixth.

J.T. Miller notched an assist on Zibanejad’s power play goal. He has collected a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has 10 points (3G-7A) through his last seven games, the most on the Blueshirts in that time span.

Noah Laba has tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has three points (3A) through his last four games.