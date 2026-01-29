Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

New York Rangers v New York Islanders

© Bruce Bennett

By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

Mika Zibanejad scored his 272nd goal as a Ranger, on the power play, tying Andy Bathgate for the fifth most goals in franchise history. With his goal, he surpassed Mark Messier for the fourth most power play points (233) in franchise history. He has recorded a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has 21 points through his last 13 games (10G-11A). Over that span, his 10 goals are tied for the fifth most in the league and his 21 points are tied for sixth.

J.T. Miller notched an assist on Zibanejad’s power play goal. He has collected a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has 10 points (3G-7A) through his last seven games, the most on the Blueshirts in that time span.

Noah Laba has tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has three points (3A) through his last four games.

WATCH RECAP:

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders | Thursday, January 29 | 7:00 PM ET

News Feed

From The Crease to The Rafters

Rangers at Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers Rewind – Messier Provides Hollywood Ending in Los Angeles

Rangers vs. Bruins: Postgame Notes

Rangers Acquire Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Carson Soucy

Rangers vs. Bruins: Pregame Notes

Brian Leetch – 2 Months 2 Remember

Rangers at Sharks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Sharks: Pregame Notes

Murray Murdoch – The NHL’s First “Iron Man”

Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Ducks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Ducks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Flyers: Pregame Notes

A Message from Chris Drury to Our Fans

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes