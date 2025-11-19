Rangers at Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

HARD HITS - The Rangers registered 34 hits tonight against the Golden Knights, matching their single-game season high for the third time.

Will Cuylle has tallied an assist in back-to-back games and has five points through his last five games (3G-2A). He ranks fourth on the Rangers in assists (6) and tied for third in points (12).

Vincent Trocheck notched his third goal of the season and his second since returning to the ice on Nov. 10. He has five points through his last five games (3G-2A).

Artemi Panarin notched an assist on Vincent Trocheck's goal. He has tallied an assist in four-straight games (7) and improved his point streak to five games (9). He has tallied 12 points (3G-9A) through his last seven games.