Rangers at Golden Knights: Postgame Notes

VICTORY IN VEGAS - New York began the three-game road trip with their second consecutive victory and improved to 4-1-1 over its last six games. Since the start of 2025, the Rangers’ nine points rank tied for second in the NHL.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL - For a third game in a row, the Rangers scored on the power play, giving them four power play goals in their last three games.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 13th win of the season, allowing one goal on 30 shots. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories and has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last 11 starts. Since last season, Shesterkin’s 24 games allowing one or fewer goals ranks second in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for the Blueshirts to extend his point streak to four games (4G-2A). Trocheck has 11 points in his last 11 games (6G-5A).
- Artemi Panarin notched an assist for a team-leading 45 points on the year and extended his point streak to four games (1G-5A). Panarin tallied his 340th assist with the Rangers and tied Steve Vickers for the ninth most in franchise history.
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to six games (2G-4A) with an assist, his longest point streak since Apr. 5-15, 2024 (6 GP).
- Adam Edstrom collected his first career game-winning goal.
- Matt Rempe tallied his first point (A) with the Blueshirts this season. New York’s 25 unique point getters are tied for the second most in the NHL.