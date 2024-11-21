Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

NYR2425 - Matchup - 11.21 - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers head to Calgary for the third game of a four-game road trip (9:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM).

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • New York has have wins in three-straight, six of their last eight games and points in 13 of 17 games this year. The Blueshirts’ .735 points percentage ranks fifth in the NHL.
  • On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 7-1-0, their .875 points percentage ranking first in the NHL. The Rangers lead the NHL in road GA/GP (1.63), and rank second in road GF/GP (4.38) and road PK percentage (91.7).
  • The Rangers have posted three shutouts in their eight road games this season and have allowed two goals or fewer in six of the eight contests. In their seven road wins this season, the Rangers have allowed a total of eight goals against.
  • New York has at least one point in six of its last nine games against the Flames dating back to 2014-15.
  • The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of 12 victories this season and their 11 games allowing two or fewer goals rank tied for the second in the NHL. The Blueshirts rank tied for third in the NHL in goals against per game (2.41).
  • As a team, the Rangers’ .923 save percentage is the best in the NHL. The Rangers are one of four teams to have three or more shutouts this year.
  • New York has scored first in 10 of its first 17 games, boasting a 10-0-0 record in those games. The Rangers’ 10 wins when scoring first are tied for the most in the NHL.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 49-1-0 record in 50 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • Since 2015-16, the Rangers have 75 wins in the month of November, the second most in the NHL behind Toronto (77).
  • New York’s 88.9 penalty kill percentage ranks second in the NHL and its 24.4 power play percentage is the seventh best.
  • The Rangers have 18 players with at least one goal this season, tied for the second most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND FLAMES CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was selected by Calgary in the third round (66th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury played one season with the Flames (2002-03).
  • Calgary forward Kevin Rooney played two seasons for the Rangers (2020-21 – 2021-22).
  • Calgary President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney played parts of 11 seasons with the Rangers (1978-79 – 1988-89) and served as the Blueshirts’ Assistant General Manager for 10 seasons. His brother is former Rangers captain and MSG Network personality, Dave Maloney.
  • Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson is the son of Peter Andersson, who played with the Rangers for parts of two seasons (1992-93 and 1993-94), and the brother of Calle Andersson, who was selected by the Rangers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Rangers associate coach Phil Housley played parts of five seasons for the Flames (1994-95 – 1995-96, 1998-99 – 2000-01).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games (4G-5A) and at least one point in 15 of 17 games this year.

Panarin had 10 goals in 15 games and was the fastest Rangers player to reach the 10-goal mark (14 GP) in a season since Rick Nash (12 GP in 2014-15).

Dating back to last season, Panarin has recorded a point in 82 of 99 regular season games; the only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (86) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (83).

Among NHL skaters since 2015-16, Panarin has the second most assists (530) and fifth most points in the NHL (805).

BROADWAY BACKSTOPS

With Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick as goaltenders, the Rangers’ .923 save percentage is the best in the NHL.

Shesterkin has eight wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his victories. When Shesterkin makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 13-1-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 22 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank first among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

Quick is 4-0-0 this season with a 0.91 GAA, .970 save percentage and one shutout. In his tenure with New York, Quick has compiled a 22-6-2 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Quick has shutouts in his last two games, his first back-to-back shutouts since Oct. 18-22, 2011. He is the fourth goaltender in the past 15 years to earn consecutive shutouts at age 38 or older, alongside Mike Smith (2; April 14-16, 2022), Martin Brodeur (2; Nov. 7-10, 2013) and Dwayne Roloson (2; Jan. 25 – Feb. 1, 2011).

His 62 shutouts are the 18th most in NHL history. He sits three wins away from 400 in his career which would make him the 15th goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark and first American-born player.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has points in four of his last five games (2G-2A) and points (7G-7A) in 12 of his 17 games.

Among Rangers skaters this season, he ranks tied for third in points, third in goals, even strength goals (5), and even strength points (12).

The Rangers have posted a 64-9-2 record in the 75 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

Since his rookie season in 2020-21, he has the fifth most points on the Blueshirts (162) and in that same frame, ranks third on the Rangers in even strength goals (75) and even strength points (148).

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has 15 assists in his last 16 games, three multi-assist games this year, and 55 since 2019-20, the fourth most for a NHL blueliner.

Among NHL defensemen this year, he ranks tied for third in assists (15) and tied for seventh in points (15). Since 2019-20, Fox ranks second among defensemen in the NHL in assists (270) and fifth in points (323).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider ranks second on the Rangers with nine goals on the year. He is the fourth player in franchise history to have nine or more goals without recording one assist (Rene Trudell - 1947-48, Tony Leswick - 1946-47, Butch Keeling 1936-37).

Four of his nine goals have been game-winning goals, ranking tied for second in the NHL for the most GWG’s. His career total of 48 are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Kreider has 113 career power play goals, the second most in franchise history. Since 2021-22, his 55 power play goals rank third in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has goals in two of his last three games and seven points (2G-5A) in his last seven games. He is two goals from 300 in his career, six assists from 400 and eight points from 700.

On Tuesday night, Zibanejad recorded his 142nd multi-point game with the Rangers and tied Ron Greschner for the eighth most in franchise history.

Since Zibanejad joined the Rangers in 2016-17, he ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in power play goals with 101 which is also the fifth most in Rangers history.

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Will Cuylle has points in four of his last six games (3G-3A) and has 14 points (6G-8A) in 17 games. He has 72 hits, the most on the Rangers and the fifth most in the NHL.
  • Cuylle along with Vincent Trocheck are two of five players in the NHL to have 10 or more points and 60 or more hits. - Jacob Trouba’s 51 blocked shots are the fourth most in the NHL.
  • Reilly Smith has eight assists/11 points on the year and has points in five of his last eight contests (1G-4A). The Rangers are 9-0-0 this season when he notches a point.

News Feed

Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sharks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes