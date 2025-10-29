Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes | 10.28.25

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved to 4-1-1 on the road this season and extended their point streak to five-consecutive games on the road against the Canucks. New York’s nine road points are tied for the second most among all teams.

SHUTOUT VICTORY – The Rangers joined the Penguins as the only two teams in the NHL with multiple shut-outs this season.

PENALTY KILL ON THE ROAD – The Blueshirts went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill tonight, improving 6-for-6 in their last two games and to 16-for-18 (88.9) on the penalty kill on the road this season, the fifth best mark in the league.

Mika Zibanejad scored his fourth goal of the season and has a goal in three of his last five games. Zibanejad’s goal was his 36th game-winning goal with the Rangers, tying Adam Graves for the ninth most in franchise history.

Adam Fox notched two assists, his fifth and sixth of the season, giving him a team-leading six assists and nine points (3G-6A). Fox’s nine points rank tied for the third most among NHL defensemen.

Jonathan Quick posted his 64th career shutout, tying Henrik Lundqvist for the 17th most shutouts in NHL history.

Sam Carrick scored his first goal of the season.