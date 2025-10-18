Rangers at Canadiens: Pregame Notes

RANGERS RUNDOWN

The New York Rangers head to Montreal for the back-end of their first Canadian road trip of the season to face the Canadiens on Saturday (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880AM).

Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have points in seven-consecutive games (5-0-2) and 12 of their last 15 contests (10-3-2) dating back to Nov. 2019. The seven-game point streak is the longest for New York against the Canadiens since 2000-01 - 2001-02 (8 GP) and third longest in the series history.

The Rangers have allowed the fewest goals per-game in the NHL this season with a 1.50 mark. The Blueshirts’ nine goals allowed on the year are the fifth fewest in the NHL.

New York has allowed four goals this season at 5-on-5, tied for the second fewest in the NHL. The Rangers have played two more games than the other four teams who have allowed four or fewer 5-on-5 goals.

Artemi Panarin ranks fifth in the NHL in road points since 2021-22 with 199. Since 2015-16, his 12 assists on the road against the Canadiens are tied for third most among all NHL skaters.

On the road against the Canadiens since 2015-16, J.T. Miller’s 16 points are tied for eighth most among all NHL skaters.

Thus far this season, the Rangers rank second in hits (150) and takeaways (31), and are ranked fourth in blocked shots (82). Through the first six games of the season, the nine goals the Rangers have allowed are the fewest for the team since 1970-71 - The Rangers have a plus-22 shot differential in the second period, the third highest in the NHL.

Through the first six games of the season, the Blueshirts’ faceoff percentage of 54.9% is ranked fifth in the league.

The Rangers have started the season 11-for-12 on the penalty kill. Since 2023-24, they have the third best PK% in the league (82.6).

Conor Sheary is set to play in his 600th career NHL game.