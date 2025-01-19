Rangers at Canadiens: Pregame Notes 

The New York Rangers jump back on the road to face the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at Bell Centre (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). After tonight, the Rangers will play four-straight home games.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • New York has a point streak of seven games (5-0-2) and has earned wins in four of its last five contests. New York has points in eight of its last nine (6-1-2) games. Since Jan. 2, the Rangers’ 14 points rank tied for second in the NHL and their 28 goals are tied for the fifth most.
  • Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have points in six-consecutive games (5-0-1) and 10 of their last 12 contests (9-2-1) dating back to Feb. 2020. The six-game point streak is the longest for New York against the Canadiens since 2000-01 - 2001-02 (8 GP) and fourth longest in the series history.
  • Five of New York’s last six games have been decided by one goal. The Rangers have earned 32 wins decided by a margin of one goal dating back to last season, tied with Dallas for the most among all teams.
  • Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories. Of the 14 goaltenders in NHL history who have earned 400 or more career wins, three of played for the Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk, and Jacques Plante).
  • The Blueshirts rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9 percent).
  • New York ranks fifth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.0).
  • The Rangers have scored a shorthanded goal in two of their last three games and the team’s seven shorthanded tallies rank third in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8).
  • The Blueshirts have had 26 unique point getters this season, tied for the highest amount in the NHL.
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 12-2-2 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 19-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of 22 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 57-2-0 record in 59 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
  • On the year, New York is 13-2-1 when leading after one period and 16-1-1 when leading after the second period.

RANGERS AND CANADIENS CONNECTIONS

  • Montreal’s Executive VP of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton was GM of the Rangers from 2015-2021 and was a part of the Rangers organization from 2007-2021.
  • Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis played for the Rangers from 2013-14 – 2014-15.
  • Rangers Director of New York Rangers Goaltending Benoit Allaire served as Goaltending Coach with the Canadiens for one season (1996-97).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider, with 115 career power play goals, sits one power play goal away from tying Camille Henry for the most in franchise history.

He ranks tied for second on the Rangers with 14 goals this season, with five of his 14 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 49 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52.

Over the course of his career, Kreider has scored 15 go-ahead goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, which is the most in Rangers franchise history. The only active players with as many tallies are Steven Stamkos (18), Alex Ovechkin (16), Sidney Crosby (15) and Evgeni Malkin (15).

Kreider has 100 regular season goals on tips/deflections in his NHL career (92 tipped, 8 deflected). No NHL player has more since Kreider’s first NHL regular season game in 2012-13 (Pavelski is second - 96).

Kreider has 41 career multi-goal games, one shy of tying Camille Henry (42 GP) for the sixth most in Rangers history.

With six more goals, Kreider will become the second player in franchise history to have 10 or more 20-plus goal seasons (Gilbert - 12).

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 11 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 11 career shorthanded goals are tied with Walt Tkaczuk and Mika Zibanejad for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list. In that same span, his 57 power play goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has points in four of his last seven games (1G-5A) and seven assists in his last 11 games.

Fox’s 32 assists this season are the seventh most among NHL defensemen. He is the first defenseman in franchise history to start his career with six consecutive 30-point seasons.

Since making his NHL debut in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best blueliners in the NHL.

Fox is three points away from tying Harry Howell for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time points list among defensemen.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 19 goals and 47 points, has points in seven of his last 11 games (4G-6A) and 14 of his last 21 games (7G-14A). He is one assist away from surpassing Steve Vickers (586) for the ninth most in franchise history.

Panarin can become the sixth Rangers player in since 1990-91 to tally four consecutive 20-goal seasons joining, Mika Zibanejad (7 from 2017-18 – 2023-24), Chris Kreider (6 from 2018-19 – 2023-24), Adam Graves (5 from 1995-96 – 1999-00), Petr Nedved (5 from1998-99 – 2002-03) and Mike Gartner (4 from 1990-91 – 1993-94).

He has at least one point in 30 of 43 games this year and dating back to last season, he has points in 97 of 125 games. The only NHL players who have tallied a point in more games over the span are Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (106) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (104).

Panarin has 145 multi-point games since joining the Rangers in 2019-20. Only Connor McDavid (210), Leon Draisaitl (181), Nathan MacKinnon (174) and David Pastrnak (150) have more many during that span. His 145 multi-point games are the eighth most in franchise history.

Panarin is the franchise’s all-time leader in points per game (1.30) and assists per game (0.87).

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (541) and fifth most points in the NHL (822).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Vincent Trocheck ranks second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (60.5) and third in faceoff wins (535).

Trocheck has points in four of his last seven games (4G-2A), 11 points in his last 14 games (6G-5A), and 17 points (8G-9A) in his last 21 games.

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks tied for second in goals (14), fourth in assists (15) and third in points (29). His 118 shots are the second most on the team.

Trocheck ranks fifth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:42). He is the only NHL forward averaging at least 16:00 of even strength ice time, 3:00 of PP ice time, and 2:00 of SH ice time per game this season.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of the five games. He has 15 wins this season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all but two of his victories. In his last 14 starts, dating back to Dec. 6,

Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of them.

Shesterkin has made 40 more saves on four occasions this season. When he makes 40 or more saves in a game over his career, the Rangers are 14-2-1.

Since the beginning of last season, the 25 games in which Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals rank third among NHL goaltenders.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin has ranked among the best in the NHL.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his last nine games (2G-4A).

Zibanejad (238) is two goals away from tying Brian Leetch (240) for the 10th most in franchise history. The list is topped by Rod Gilbert (406). When he scores a goal this year, the Rangers are 7-1-0.

He has recently notched career milestones:

  • Tallied his 400th career assist on Jan. 5, becoming the third active Swedish player to reach the mark (Others: E. Karlsson and V. Hedman)
  • Recorded his 700th career point on Jan. 2, becoming the 15th Swedish player in NHL history with 700 career points and just the third active (Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has established a career-high of 24 points (11G-13A) and on the Blueshirts he ranks tied for first in plus/minus (+6).

His team-leading 165 hits rank fifth in the NHL.

Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a season by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (20 GP in 1995-96).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • Reilly Smith has recorded a point in five of his last nine games (2G-3A) and has 21 points on the year (9G-12A). The Blueshirts are 16-3-0 this season when he notches a point and 8-1-0 when he scores a goal.
  • Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle are two of 10 NHL players with 10+ goals and 135+ hits. Cuylle is one of two that has 165 or more hits and 10 or more goals.
  • The Rangers have posted a 64-11-3 record in the 78 regular season games which Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career.

